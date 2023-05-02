JPMorgan acquires First Republic Bank

The embattled bank was closed by US regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase, which will assume all its deposits and most of its assets.

Californian authorities, alongside the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), closed the doors to First Republic on Monday, in hopes of ending the bitter turmoil within the US banking market.

First Republic, which in April had approximately US$229.1 billion in assets and US$103.9 billion in deposits, released disastrous Q1 results showing significant outflows and reduced revenues which resulted in the share price dropping by almost 98% year on year.

Following final bids, made by JPMorgan, PNC Financial Services Group and Citizens Financial Group, to rescue the bank, the global wealth giant was advised it won the auction.

The FDIC's brief takeover of First Republic allowed the bank to enter into a loss-share transaction agreement in which the regulator, and the new owner, will share in the losses and potential recoveries on the loans covered.

The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund will be about $13 billion, it said.

Going forward, First Republic's 84 existing offices located across eight states will reopen as branches of the JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association.

All depositors of First Republic Bank will also become depositors of JPMorgan and will have full access to all their deposits, the FDIC said.

The failure of First Republic, previously ranked the 14th largest US bank, is the second largest bank failure in the nation's history.

Its demise marks the third bank collapse this year and the second shotgun wedding, following the joining of Credit Suisse and UBS.