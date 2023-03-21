Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will prioritise the passage of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws in a bid to strengthen consumer protections.

"Right now, there are around 2000 cases on hold with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), awaiting passage of the CSLR. In another 30 cases, compensation has been awarded, but can't be paid until the Scheme has been established," he said.

"If the CSLR Bills are not passed this month, consumers will be waiting until 2024 to receive compensation."

Jones aims to put the legislation over the line when parliament reconvenes in about a fortnight.

The CSLR aims to provide compensation to eligible consumers who have received a determination for compensation from AFCA that remains unpaid.

The maximum amount of compensation that may be offered to an eligible consumer under the CSLR is capped at $150,000. Any amount over the $150,000 threshold is outside of AFCA's remit. The complainant will have to pursue compensation by other means.

Similarly, Jones wants to expedite the passage of the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), which will put more accountability on senior executives running banks, insurance companies, and superannuation funds.

The four key requirements of the FAR force entities to comply with accountability, key personnel, deferred remuneration, and notification obligations.

Failing to abide by an obligation can lead to a civil penalty of up to 50,000 penalty units, three times the value of the benefit derived or detriment avoided by the entity, or 10% of its annual turnover of up to 2.5 million penalty units for each contravention.

The longer the wait for the FAR, Jones said, the more uncertainty there will be amongst the financial industry about the obligations that will be imposed upon them.

On March 8, Labor introduced the two bills in parliament.

"These measures will strengthen our financial system. They are supported by trusted consumer advocates such as Choice and are a direct response to some of the revelations heard at the Hayne Royal Commission," he said.

"It's time to get these things done."