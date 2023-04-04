Newspaper icon
Jones releases Your Future, Your Super review outcomes

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 4 APR 2023   12:39PM

The federal government has released the outcomes of its review into the Your Future, Your Super laws, flagging among many findings, that it will "fine-tune" the performance test and extend the performance period to 10 years.

Starting with the highly contested performance test, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said superannuation funds can expect the benchmarks to be updated for the 2023 testing period.

"The lookback period will also be progressively extended from eight to ten years which will help to reduce short-termism and support investments that can generate strong returns for members over a longer time period," he said.

The existing test currently does not reflect the diversity and objectives of choice products.

"At the same time, it remains important that funds are held accountable for underperformance in the choice sector. Values-based products were a key example where the investment strategy may deviate from the benchmarks, increasing the risk of failure and constraining the trustee's ability to meet its members' objectives," he said.

Jones admits that the stapling measures can be improved.

"There are concerns with the systems, legal framework and outcomes of stapling that are generating a significant administrative burden for employers that is leading some to bypass the stapling requirements," he said.

In April, the Australian Taxation Office will roll out an IT system to streamline the process for digital service providers. It will also finalise improvements to its Choice of Fund form in April to improve the onboarding experience for employers who use the ATO form.

As this solution beds down, the government will continue to explore options that could support an improved experience and outcome from stapling, Jones said.

"Where stapling is successful, the government notes that the performance test has significantly reduced the likelihood that employees are stapled to underperforming MySuper products. It is important that members are insured appropriately, and the government will continue to work with stakeholders and Treasury to ensure that members get the best possible outcomes."

Super funds' Best Financial Interest Duty obligations will remain as is.

"Ultimately every dollar spent will have an impact on member fees, which in turn directly impacts the retirement savings of members. Stakeholder uncertainty and concerns can likely be effectively addressed through further guidance from the regulator," Jones said.

As for the YourSuper Comparison Tool, the review found that it has been a useful means to provide members with simple and trusted information, while putting downward pressure on fees.

However, one issue raised by stakeholders is the default sorting of products based on fees, which can unintentionally increase the ranking of products with relatively poor investment performance that have temporarily lowered fees.

"The performance test will be extended to trustee-directed products (TDPs) for the 2023 testing period. Any changes to the Tool should take this extension of the performance test into account, while working with consumer groups to ensure that the Tool remains meaningful and trusted," Jones said.

The tool can be improved by including additional metrics or features and extending to choice products, the review found.

Jones also wants to see adjustments made to notification letters that trustees of failed products send to members.

On the one hand, the notification letter has encouraged many members to leave underperforming funds. However, the technical language used can cause confusion or disengagement. They also lack information on the difference between MySuper and choice products, the impact of switching on insurance coverage, and prospective mergers.

Read more: Your Future, Your SuperStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Expert Feed

