Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model

The federal government will lift the financial adviser levy freeze as it unveils recommendations that make minor changes to the industry funding model following a review.

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones yesterday announced that he will not extend the temporary levy relief for advisers that was in place in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The levy is currently set at the 2018-19 level of $1142 per adviser.

Jones also proposed updating the industry fund model as a whole, the majority of which relates to improving the framework and how certain costs are recovered, while the others direct ASIC to streamline its reporting, transparency and consultation remit.

Overall, the review found that the current settings of the ASIC industry funding model (IFM) "remain appropriate and substantial changes to the model should not be made".

"The principles that underpin the IFM should be expanded to also acknowledge and account for the benefit entities receive from ASIC's regulatory activities. In line with this, the Review finds that the costs recovered through the IFM (including enforcement costs) remains appropriate and should not be removed from the model to be budget-funded instead," the report read.

As part of the changes, Jones recommends to spread the costs of certain regulatory activities. He wants to act against unlicenced operators, regulate emerging sectors as well as capital expenditure, either across a broader population or over time to recognise the wider benefits of those activities.

For example, crypto assets and buy now pay later (BNPL) do not sit within the existing system of licensing, registration, and supervision - and therefore, do not form part of or are not explicitly captured by the existing model, he said.

As such, the government is currently considering options for regulating BNPL products, including the introduction of licensing obligations.

The review recommends changes to certain sub-sector definitions, entity metrics and levy formulas to ensure they remain fit-for-purpose.

ASIC apportions its regulatory costs across 52 sub-sectors. If, for example, ASIC investigates an individual suspected of providing unlicensed personal financial advice but also advises on general insurance products based on time spent by staff of 30% versus 70% respectively, the same cost-recovery ratio will apply to the relevant sub-sectors it will charge.

The financial advice industry has copped skyrocketing levies since the Hayne Royal Commission, which forced out 40% of the population.

The formula is driven by the denominator, meaning that as more advisers exited, the higher the levy the remaining advisers will pay. The industry has also raised concerns about the unfairness of smaller entities funding ASIC's enforcement action taken by against larger entities.

Jones recommends that ASIC is delegated fee-setting powers to ensure fee amounts continue to reflect full cost recovery.

"The government also supports ASIC taking action to implement the recommendations directed to it, to improve its engagement with industry and to streamline its reporting arrangements, particularly through its Cost Recovery Implementation Statement," he said.

Overall, the review found that the existing levies framework remains appropriate and should continue to be focussed on achieving equity and recognising the broader industry benefits of ASIC's regulatory activities.

"Simplification of the IFM would result in winners and losers by reallocating costs across entities. The Review does not consider that any perceived benefits of such simplification outweigh the costs," he said.