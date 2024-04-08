Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

James Mawhinney applies to have ASIC's case struck out

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 APR 2024   12:39PM

Lawyers acting on behalf of the embattled Mayfair 101 private equity investment group have applied to the Federal Court to strike out the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's (ASIC) case against the group's managing director James Mawhinney.

The strike-out application seeks to have more than 50 paragraphs, in which ASIC seeks findings of contravention, struck out of the statement of claim.

Mayfair's lawyers told the court ASIC's claim seeks to hold Mawhinney personally liable for various alleged contraventions which are "yet to be determined", including ASIC seeking injunctive relief against Mawhinney for dealing in financial products pursuant to section 1101B(1) of the Corporations Act.

The claim also seeks to strike out three of the four representations relied upon by ASIC in its misleading or deceptive conduct case in 2020, in which Mayfair's entities were found liable and issued a $30 million penalty.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

The lawyers claim Mayfair was not legally represented at the trial of the misleading or deceptive conduct matter, because of orders obtained by ASIC, meaning ASIC succeeded in its case in 2021 at trial against an undefended opponent.

Mawhinney has now called upon the Australian Parliament to investigate the liquidators assigned by the court.

"The Australian Parliament needs to uncover what has gone on here. The public and the courts have been misled about my business and my character, and false allegations have been relied upon by public officers - who were on notice of them - in a relentless attempt to claim a scalp," Mawhinney said.

"Mayfair 101's clients and the Australian public deserve answers. I urge Australia's Parliament to commence an inquiry."

The representations which Mawhinney's lawyers have applied to strike out include the 'Bank Term Deposit Representation', the 'No Risk of Default Representation' and the 'Repayment Representation', which ASIC relied upon when it went after the investment group in 2020.

That action from ASIC resulted in the derailment of the $1.6 billion Dunk Island and Mission Beach development, Mayfair 101 said.

The hearing of the strike-out application is scheduled for 7-8 April 2024, in Melbourne's Federal Court. It will be heard simultaneously with Mawhinney's application to have thousands of pages of evidence deemed inadmissible in the same matter.

This comes after the details of the $44 million settlement between Mayfair 101, Mawhinney and the liquidators of IPO Wealth Holdings were made public.

In July 2022, the liquidators reached a settlement to abandon all claims against Mawhinney and his companies. Under the agreement, Mayfair 101 was handed back control of more than 80% of the assets the liquidators sought to control.

"Under the settlement Mayfair 101 retains full control of two technology-related investments, worth more than $10 million at cost, of which the liquidators previously sought to dispossess Mayfair 101," Mayfair said.

"Mayfair 101 resumes control of more than two-thirds of the assets previously alleged to have been misappropriated."

Read more: ASICMayfair 101James Mawhinney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mayfair 101 regains control of assets, liquidators abandon claims
Super funds' IDR process weak, inadequate: AFCA
Former adviser slapped with 12 charges
Court rejects Provide Capital's 'illogical' application
AFCA flags legal uncertainty on SMSF wholesale test
Director facing $13k fine in first of its kind action from ASIC
Wholesale investor tests up for parliamentary review
ASIC bans director who promised 150% returns
ASIC warns it can't take action on every case of misconduct
Super SA names chief executive

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach