James Mawhinney applies to have ASIC's case struck out

Lawyers acting on behalf of the embattled Mayfair 101 private equity investment group have applied to the Federal Court to strike out the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's (ASIC) case against the group's managing director James Mawhinney.

The strike-out application seeks to have more than 50 paragraphs, in which ASIC seeks findings of contravention, struck out of the statement of claim.

Mayfair's lawyers told the court ASIC's claim seeks to hold Mawhinney personally liable for various alleged contraventions which are "yet to be determined", including ASIC seeking injunctive relief against Mawhinney for dealing in financial products pursuant to section 1101B(1) of the Corporations Act.

The claim also seeks to strike out three of the four representations relied upon by ASIC in its misleading or deceptive conduct case in 2020, in which Mayfair's entities were found liable and issued a $30 million penalty.

The lawyers claim Mayfair was not legally represented at the trial of the misleading or deceptive conduct matter, because of orders obtained by ASIC, meaning ASIC succeeded in its case in 2021 at trial against an undefended opponent.

Mawhinney has now called upon the Australian Parliament to investigate the liquidators assigned by the court.

"The Australian Parliament needs to uncover what has gone on here. The public and the courts have been misled about my business and my character, and false allegations have been relied upon by public officers - who were on notice of them - in a relentless attempt to claim a scalp," Mawhinney said.

"Mayfair 101's clients and the Australian public deserve answers. I urge Australia's Parliament to commence an inquiry."

The representations which Mawhinney's lawyers have applied to strike out include the 'Bank Term Deposit Representation', the 'No Risk of Default Representation' and the 'Repayment Representation', which ASIC relied upon when it went after the investment group in 2020.

That action from ASIC resulted in the derailment of the $1.6 billion Dunk Island and Mission Beach development, Mayfair 101 said.

The hearing of the strike-out application is scheduled for 7-8 April 2024, in Melbourne's Federal Court. It will be heard simultaneously with Mawhinney's application to have thousands of pages of evidence deemed inadmissible in the same matter.

This comes after the details of the $44 million settlement between Mayfair 101, Mawhinney and the liquidators of IPO Wealth Holdings were made public.

In July 2022, the liquidators reached a settlement to abandon all claims against Mawhinney and his companies. Under the agreement, Mayfair 101 was handed back control of more than 80% of the assets the liquidators sought to control.

"Under the settlement Mayfair 101 retains full control of two technology-related investments, worth more than $10 million at cost, of which the liquidators previously sought to dispossess Mayfair 101," Mayfair said.

"Mayfair 101 resumes control of more than two-thirds of the assets previously alleged to have been misappropriated."