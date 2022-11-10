Newspaper icon
Investment
J.P. Morgan enters local ETF market

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 NOV 2022   12:32PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management kicked off its ETF business in Australia today, promising an alternative to the plethora of thematic offerings flooding the market.

On the ASX today, the investment giant listed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (Managed Fund) (JEPI) and the JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active ETF (Managed Fund) (JREG).

Speaking to Financial Standard, J.P. Morgan Australia and New Zealand chief executive Andrew Creber said the products will help meet the increased demand for income, while also addressing inflation risk for investors.

JEPI tracks the S&P 500 index and feeds directly into the US Master Fund that was launched in May 2020. It's the fastest active ETF to reach US$13 billion and has seen US$3.5 billion in net new assets in Q3 alone. Meanwhile, JREG tracks the MSCI World while also leveraging J.P. Morgan's global research capabilities, which the company pumps US$150 million into each year and currently covers over 2500 stocks.

J.P. Morgan is leveraging its scale when it comes to cost, too. JEPI is priced at 40bps and JREG at 30bps; "So, you're effectively getting an active product at passive prices... versus peers, we are very competitively priced."

"Globally, we are the largest active ETF manager by assets and by net flows as well over the last couple of years, so we now have US$87 billion in assets under management in active ETFs and we really see this as a natural extension of our capabilities by bringing what we feel are best-in-class capabilities to Australia to meet the needs of local investors, particularly around the themes of income, inflation and so on," Creber said.

With JEPI and JREG the first two cabs off the rank for J.P. Morgan, Creber said there is a strong pipeline of products to be rolled out in time, with fixed income solutions coming next.

And Creber was adamant J.P. Morgan's offering is all about providing the core building blocks for a portfolio, not about chasing trends.

"I think what you see in the Australian market at the moment is a lot of thematic products. What we're trying to build is more long-term, sustainable products in that they should be core holdings within a portfolio," he said.

"JREG is providing access to MSCI World via an active strategy and that should be core holding for an investor, and JEPI provides access to the S&P 500, which should also be a core holding for an investor. If we then look further down the track at fixed income, they should be core building blocks for a portfolio."

That's not to say thematic ETFs won't form part of the lineup at some point, he clarified, but it's not the business' focus.

"... we probably will [launch thematic options], but we're focusing more on the core, foundational, long-term building blocks. We're not focused on the themes of the day that'll likely fade in 12 months' time," he said.

The firm's distribution and capital markets capabilities have been expanded to support the business, with several hires already made and more to come, he added.

While it's taken just 10 months to get off the ground, Creber said it is of strategic importance to J.P. Morgan on a global scale.

"It has been a Herculean effort by a lot of people to get it done that quickly. We definitely see this as a key focus of the business globally and that's why there's been a lot of lean-in from people all around the world to get this ready so quickly," he said.

"They recognise the opportunity for us in Australia."

J.P. Morgan launched its first ETF in 2014. Compared to many of its counterparts, Creber admits J.P. Morgan was "late to the party."

As to why it's taken the investment house so long to roll them out in Australia, he said: "There were early entrants into the industry but obviously it has evolved, and the later entrants tend to become the winners because they can learn from the mistakes of others."

"The ETF industry has evolved a lot over the last five or so years. We really do feel that nobody is really operating in the global active space, and that's an opportunity for us given the breadth and depth of our capabilities globally as a firm."

Read more: J.P. Morgan Asset ManagementAndrew CreberASXFinancial Standard
