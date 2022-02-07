J.P. MAM head of Australia funds departs

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's local head of funds business has tendered his resignation after nearly a decade with the firm.

Head of the funds business for Australia and New Zealand David Hallifax will pursue other opportunities, the asset manager confirmed.

"David has been a valued leader and contributor to the success of the firm's funds business across Australia and New Zealand," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We would like to thank David for his leadership across the asset management business, helping grow the business profile, product range and team during his tenure."

Hallifax previously worked in executive roles at Schroders, AMP Capital, IOOF and TIR Securities.

He spoke to Financial Standard in 2015 about his ambitions to get a foot in the door in stockbroking after odd jobs and backpacking around Australia.

At Schroders, Hallifax took responsibility for business development in Victoria and Tasmania, working with Pinnacle's Adrian Whittingham, who was head of retail at the time.

This appointment was first reported by sister publication Industry Moves.