IPS partners to launch equity market solution

Integrated Portfolio Solutions (IPS), Horizon Investment Solutions and Stropro have partnered to launch an alternative investment strategy for uncertain equity markets.

The strategy is structured so that investors can lock in a yield of 8.05% per annum (pa) over three years plus retain 100% of their initial capital even if the value of the underlying shares falls by up to 25%.

IPS chief growth officer Mark Papendieck said the innovative solution was developed after discussions with clients about the portfolio construction dilemmas created by the uncertainty of equity markets.

"Advisers told us that with the volatility in equity markets it's hard to get excited about buying shares in a client's portfolio at the moment," he explained.

"So, while this strategy wasn't designed to replace the equities in a portfolio, it plays a dual role of locking in a yield of more than 8% on what might otherwise be the cash component of a portfolio."

Papendieck added the investment strategy also provides potential exposure to ASX-20 shares that advisory firms "would not be unhappy buying at a significant discount to today's price."

Income is paid quarterly and is guaranteed regardless of the reference assets' performance.

If the value of shares falls beyond this downside barrier at the conclusion of the three years, the investor is required to go long and buy the underlying share at a known discounted price.

Given that the strategy was designed to cater to uncertain market conditions, the product includes an early maturity feature.

"If the pairs trades are above their initial reference price after 18 months when the investor would receive a full capital return as well as the dividends paid over the period," confirmed a statement.

Horizon founder David Offer commented that the ASX 200 accumulation index has returned less than 9% pa over the last 10 years, so in that context a yield of more than 8% is very meaningful to clients, particularly in these market conditions.

"We knew that Stropro with its track record of successfully putting together and managing structured products would have an answer to help us build a strategy that would deliver an equity-market like return, but with reduced downside risk," he said.

Offer added the resulting structure, which is issued by Macquarie Bank, does just that and provides above market income and a higher degree of stability than would be achieved by holding the underlying share investments.

"Of course, this comes with a price and in this case, investors sacrifice potential growth in order to secure an enhanced yield and a level of downside protection, a trade-off which investors are happy to take given portfolios already hold an allocation in equities for growth," he concluded.