IOOF trims operations

Plans to simplify IOOF are continuing, with the wealth manager taking an axe to its New Zealand business.

IOOF has sold the client rights to the IOOF Integral Master Trust it operates in New Zealand, the centrepiece of the firm's operations in the nation.

Auckland-based diversified wealth management firm Britannia Financial Services has purchased the client rights to IMT, in a move that will see IOOF retire as manager of the trust.

The trust had around $553 million in funds under administration across more than 5000 client accounts at the end of March. Given operating the IMT was the main responsibility of the NZ business, IOOF has decided to shut down its local operations, with the lights officially going out on Wednesday.

"The divestment of IOOF's business interests in New Zealand reinforces our focus of simplifying the business around our advice-led strategy and opportunities," IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said.

The sale of the New Zealand business comes hot-on-the-heels of a restructure to the firm's leadership team, which saw it promote three general managers to the c-suite after it finally acquired ANZ's Pensions and Investments business in February.

At the time, Mota said IOOF's new-look leadership was designed to better align its teams and reflect the deal finally crossing the line.

"We are building solid foundations for IOOF's future success. Through a purpose-led culture we continue to challenge ourselves to deliver better outcomes for clients and members," Mota said in March.

"The recent increase in our size and scale through the Pensions and Investments acquisition has improved our ability to invest in and deliver market leading solutions, offering more value to our clients."