IOOF buys $68m retail property

IOOF has added a $68 million Sydney retail property to its unlisted property portfolio.

Great Western Centre is located in Minchinbury in western Sydney and in close proximity to Parramatta. It is also close to Bradfield where the new Western Sydney International Airport is located.

The acquisition was done through IOOF Investment Services Ltd, which is a subsidiary of IOOF Holdings.

IOOF said the location caters to residents of Huntington, Mount Druitt, Colyton, and the broader Blacktown Local Government Area, where the population is expected to grow at 2.8% p.a. over the next five years.

IOOF head of property Simon Gross said the acquisition is its 19th retail property.

"While some segments of the property sector may have experienced some headwinds due to the impact of COVID-19, we have seen new diversification opportunities emerge with nimble investors taking advantage of changes in the brick-and-mortar retail landscape," Gross said.

"In recent months, there have been a number of sales within the large format retail space by well-positioned counter-cyclical investors."

IOOF holds industrial, commercial and large format retail properties across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia. Great Western Centre is its first large-format retail asset.

IOOF's Australian Property Trust portfolio has delivered annualised return in excess of 10% p.a. over a decade, according to the firm.