NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

IOOF buys $68m retail property

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:41PM

IOOF has added a $68 million Sydney retail property to its unlisted property portfolio.

Great Western Centre is located in Minchinbury in western Sydney and in close proximity to Parramatta. It is also close to Bradfield where the new Western Sydney International Airport is located.

The acquisition was done through IOOF Investment Services Ltd, which is a subsidiary of IOOF Holdings.

IOOF said the location caters to residents of Huntington, Mount Druitt, Colyton, and the broader Blacktown Local Government Area, where the population is expected to grow at 2.8% p.a. over the next five years.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

IOOF head of property Simon Gross said the acquisition is its 19th retail property.

"While some segments of the property sector may have experienced some headwinds due to the impact of COVID-19, we have seen new diversification opportunities emerge with nimble investors taking advantage of changes in the brick-and-mortar retail landscape," Gross said.

"In recent months, there have been a number of sales within the large format retail space by well-positioned counter-cyclical investors."

IOOF holds industrial, commercial and large format retail properties across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia. Great Western Centre is its first large-format retail asset.

IOOF's Australian Property Trust portfolio has delivered annualised return in excess of 10% p.a. over a decade, according to the firm.

Read more: IOOFGreat Western CentreSimon Gross
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Platform FUM grows
More advisers exit in June
Milford lowers fees
Regulators urge wider DDO adoption
AWS swaps to boutique licensee
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Count Financial adds two practices
Adviser numbers fall below 20k
IOOF completes merger, appoints executives

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper appoints head of private credit

KANIKA SOOD
AustralianSuper wants to triple its investment in private credit to $15 billion in next three years, as it announces a new head for the asset class.

AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers fears that ASIC's FY21 industry levy will blow out even more than its estimates.

WTW names local head of investments

KARREN VERGARA
Willis Towers Watson appointed a new lead for its investments team in Australia as the incumbent moves to client consulting.

ID_Land expands into funds management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Property developer ID_Land announced it is getting into private funds management, targeting Australia's high-net-worths.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.