IOOF abandons AET sale
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 4 DEC 2020   12:36PM

IOOF yesterday said it won't be pursuing an offer to buy its retail trustee Australian Executor Trustee business.

On August 31, IOOF said it had received an expression of interest for AET.

"IOOF has considered the expression of interest and confirms that discussions regarding the potential sale of AET ceased," IFL said.

"Our priority in the coming months is to focus on our strategic initiatives, completion of MLC, integration of P&I and growing the AET business within our advice-led strategy."

In September 2018, IOOF announced it would sell AET's corporate trustee business to Sargon (now Certes Corporation and under a new owner) for $51.6 million. The business contributed $1.1 million to IOOF's underlying NPAT in 2018.

IOOF retained the corporate trust business, which provides private client trustee services, estate planning and compensation trusts.

Aware Super completes WA Super merger
KANIKA SOOD
The industry superannuation fund has completed its merger with WA Super initiated earlier this year and now has $135 billion in assets and one million members.
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Despite the growing emphasis on sustainability and the mainstream nature of ESG considerations, investors are still struggling to find adequate data to inform their decisions.
Shadforth executive moves to Akambo
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former head of advice for Shadforth has moved to Akambo Financial Group, a boutique dealer group with big growth plans.
