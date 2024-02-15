Investment Trends ranks top five platforms

Investment Trends 2023 Platform Benchmarking Report has positioned HUB24 as the best full-function platform, narrowly outperforming Netwealth.

In the report's analysis of platform developments aimed at supporting the provision of advice to clients, Praemium, BT Panorama, and Mason Stevens were also recognised for superior platform functionality.

However, the report underscored that all platforms broadened their investment menus, aligning to industry thematics such as managed accounts, cash, and retirement solutions.

"All platforms have again delivered a significant scope of new functionality over the last 12 months," Investment Trends said.

The report also commended AMP North as the "most improved" platform, following its introduction of a broad range of enhancements.

Likewise, the newly launched Colonial First State (CFS) Edge Wrap platform earned praise for its "harmoniously blended sophistication and affordability" and focus on operational efficiency for advisers.

Meanwhile, Investment Trends director Paul McGivern observed a disparity in net flows into platforms between the UK and Australia.

"We can't help but attribute - at least in part - the strong performance of Australian platforms to the agility in identifying the growing demand for the asset class and the timely solutions deployed to address it," he said.

Also noteworthy, investment platforms have notably increased their investment in education and support for advisers and staff in 2023, introducing a wealth of online and in-person resources to enhance user proficiency.

In parallel, cybersecurity enhancements, particularly in authentication steps within the adviser-client workflow, were a priority.