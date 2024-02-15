Investment Trends ranks top five platforms

Investment Trends ranks top five platformsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 15 FEB 2024 12:48PM
Read more: Investment Trends, Wealth, Netwealth, HUB24, BT Panorama, Colonial First State, Mason Stevens, Paul McGivern, Praemium, Advice, Managed accounts, AMP
Investment Trends 2023 Platform Benchmarking Report has positioned HUB24 as the best full-function platform, narrowly outperforming Netwealth.
In the report's analysis of platform developments aimed at supporting the provision of advice to clients, Praemium, BT Panorama, and Mason Stevens were also recognised for superior platform functionality.
However, the report underscored that all platforms broadened their investment menus, aligning to industry thematics such as managed accounts, cash, and retirement solutions.
"All platforms have again delivered a significant scope of new functionality over the last 12 months," Investment Trends said.
The report also commended AMP North as the "most improved" platform, following its introduction of a broad range of enhancements.
Likewise, the newly launched Colonial First State (CFS) Edge Wrap platform earned praise for its "harmoniously blended sophistication and affordability" and focus on operational efficiency for advisers.
Meanwhile, Investment Trends director Paul McGivern observed a disparity in net flows into platforms between the UK and Australia.
"We can't help but attribute - at least in part - the strong performance of Australian platforms to the agility in identifying the growing demand for the asset class and the timely solutions deployed to address it," he said.
Also noteworthy, investment platforms have notably increased their investment in education and support for advisers and staff in 2023, introducing a wealth of online and in-person resources to enhance user proficiency.
In parallel, cybersecurity enhancements, particularly in authentication steps within the adviser-client workflow, were a priority.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Bell Asset Management looks to exit RE services|
UniSuper buys up Deer Park site|
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms|
MDA authorisations remain steady amid exodus
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER