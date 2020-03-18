Investment manager criminally charged

The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.

Societe Generale Securities Australia (SGSA) is facing criminal charges in Sydney on two counts of failing to pay client money into segregated authorised bank accounts and two counts of two counts of failing to comply with requirements relating to a client money bank account.

ASIC alleged that between December 2014 and September 2018 SGSA failed to comply with client money obligations, in disobeying of criminal offence provisions in the Corporations Act 2001.

"Client money provisions protect the interests of clients of Australian financial services (AFS) licensees by separating client money from money belonging to licensees," ASIC said.

"Breaching client money provisions is serious misconduct and risks undermining investor confidence."

The maximum penalty for each of the charges is around $45,000.

SGSA provided financial services in equity derivative sales, prime services and clearing, and provided a range of financial products including ASX24 futures and options and OTC ('over the counter') derivatives.

SGSA's clients are wholesale clients, including financial institutions, hedge funds, asset managers, and various corporate clients.

The Corporations Act said that an AFS licence holder must ensure client money is paid into a client money account.

ASIC said an AFS licence holder is only permitted to make payments out of a client money account as specified in the Corporations Act.