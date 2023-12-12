Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Internal teams to manage 43% of super FUM by 2043: Data

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 12 DEC 2023   12:50PM

While just 17% of APRA-regulated superannuation fund under management is currently overseen by internal investment teams, it's estimated this will balloon to almost half the total FUM come 2043.

Presently, about 23% of not-for-profit (NFP) super funds' FUM is managed internally. However, NFPs command about 72% of the total APRA-regulated super FUM, with this expected to grow to 85% in two decades.

As such, Rainmaker Information predicts close to half of all APRA-regulated super FUM - 43% - will be managed by internal investment teams.

Most of this will be overseen by AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Australian Retirement Trust, Cbus, and UniSuper. Rainmaker noted that almost all private sector NFP funds manage at least some FUM internally, while almost no public sector NFP fund does.

Rainmaker's analysis also showed that the bigger the super fund, the more likely they are to embrace internal management. Presently, UniSuper is the fund with the greatest proportion of its FUM managed internally, followed by AustralianSuper.

Further, Rainmaker Information wrote: "As market concentration among super fund increases, the influence of these larger funds that are heavily predisposed to internal investment management will amplify its effects."

"Taking account of announced mergers, the biggest five funds held 50% of the market, the biggest 10 held 75% and the biggest 20 held 95%."

Those funds with more than $100 billion in FUM internally manage about 31% of this, which is 1.5x that of funds with between $50-$100 billion.

Rainmaker also predicts that, within a decade, just 15% of institutional super assets will be held by retail funds, driving one-third of all FUM into the hands of internal investment teams.

So, while internalisation has already had a significant impact on the local funds management sector, things are set to get even more uncomfortable for them.

"Super funds internally managing bigger slices of their multi-trillion-dollar investment portfolios will profoundly change Australia's investment management industry. For investment managers, hundreds of billions of dollars of FUM will become 'uncontestable'," Rainmaker said.

Read more: Rainmaker InformationAustralianSuperUniSuperAustralian Retirement TrustAware SuperCbus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Payday super protects most vulnerable: SMC
AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate
Final QAR reforms open door to super funds
Global X accelerates push to leapfrog local rivals
Ultra-low fees define basic ETPs
AMP adds to board
Future Group acquires Verve Super
AustralianSuper slams Brookfield's Origin Energy bid
Uniseed partners with major Aussie universities
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.