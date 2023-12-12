Internal teams to manage 43% of super FUM by 2043: Data

While just 17% of APRA-regulated superannuation fund under management is currently overseen by internal investment teams, it's estimated this will balloon to almost half the total FUM come 2043.

Presently, about 23% of not-for-profit (NFP) super funds' FUM is managed internally. However, NFPs command about 72% of the total APRA-regulated super FUM, with this expected to grow to 85% in two decades.

As such, Rainmaker Information predicts close to half of all APRA-regulated super FUM - 43% - will be managed by internal investment teams.

Most of this will be overseen by AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Australian Retirement Trust, Cbus, and UniSuper. Rainmaker noted that almost all private sector NFP funds manage at least some FUM internally, while almost no public sector NFP fund does.

Rainmaker's analysis also showed that the bigger the super fund, the more likely they are to embrace internal management. Presently, UniSuper is the fund with the greatest proportion of its FUM managed internally, followed by AustralianSuper.

Further, Rainmaker Information wrote: "As market concentration among super fund increases, the influence of these larger funds that are heavily predisposed to internal investment management will amplify its effects."

"Taking account of announced mergers, the biggest five funds held 50% of the market, the biggest 10 held 75% and the biggest 20 held 95%."

Those funds with more than $100 billion in FUM internally manage about 31% of this, which is 1.5x that of funds with between $50-$100 billion.

Rainmaker also predicts that, within a decade, just 15% of institutional super assets will be held by retail funds, driving one-third of all FUM into the hands of internal investment teams.

So, while internalisation has already had a significant impact on the local funds management sector, things are set to get even more uncomfortable for them.

"Super funds internally managing bigger slices of their multi-trillion-dollar investment portfolios will profoundly change Australia's investment management industry. For investment managers, hundreds of billions of dollars of FUM will become 'uncontestable'," Rainmaker said.