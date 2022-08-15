Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   11:55AM

Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

AGI combines a custom-built digital cloud solution and powerful administration technologies with group insurance specialists to deliver a customised and adaptable service model.

"Since entering the Australian life insurance market in 2009, AGI has been focused on a holistic service solution, efficient and tailored operational and administrations systems and processes for the benefit of insurers, advisers/brokers, employers, employees, and superannuation fund trustees," it said.

The enterpirse looks to improve partner and client experience while allowing Integrity to have access to an online end-to-end policy administration platform, with efficient response times.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Integrity Life general manager product and proposition Gary Bailison said the Australian owned insurers' group corporate portfolio has grown significantly over the last 12 months.

"We're delighted to be welcoming AGI as our group administration provider, a like-minded brand with a strong reputation in market and skilled team across multiple disciplines," he commented.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"We believe this partnership will improve the broker, adviser, employer and employee service experience, allowing us to scale as our group portfolio grows and enable us to access leading technology functionality."

AGI chief executive Benno Lyakurwa added: "We welcome the partnership with Integrity Life as we strive to achieve our vision to be the leading provider of third-party administration solutions to the financial services industry."

From August, any new group business for Integrity Life will be administered by AGI, with Integrity Life's existing group portfolio to transition in phases.

Integrity Life's distribution, underwriting, claims, product and pricing operations continue to be managed in-house.

Read more: AGIIntegrity LifeAustralian Group InsurancesBenno LyakurwaGary Bailison
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Integrity Life appoints chief technology officer
Integrity Life grows distribution team
LifeBid bolsters team
Midwinter hires from Integrity Life
Integrity Life hires product GM
Integrity Life, Will platform partner
MLC Life makes key appointments
How advisers can capture young risk clients
Integrity names distribution GM
Integrity Life updates product offering

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees adds to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fund services provider has welcomed two financial services industry veterans to its board ahead of its application to obtain CCIV authority.

AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) and Invest Blue will co-invest in Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a paraplanning and back-office solutions provider based in the Philippines.

Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

A solution to active fund underperformance

ANDREW MCKEAN
New analysis by VanEck questions why so many investors continue to invest in active funds, saying underperformance by active managers is not a recent phenomenon.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.