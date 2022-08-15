Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

AGI combines a custom-built digital cloud solution and powerful administration technologies with group insurance specialists to deliver a customised and adaptable service model.

"Since entering the Australian life insurance market in 2009, AGI has been focused on a holistic service solution, efficient and tailored operational and administrations systems and processes for the benefit of insurers, advisers/brokers, employers, employees, and superannuation fund trustees," it said.

The enterpirse looks to improve partner and client experience while allowing Integrity to have access to an online end-to-end policy administration platform, with efficient response times.

Integrity Life general manager product and proposition Gary Bailison said the Australian owned insurers' group corporate portfolio has grown significantly over the last 12 months.

"We're delighted to be welcoming AGI as our group administration provider, a like-minded brand with a strong reputation in market and skilled team across multiple disciplines," he commented.

"We believe this partnership will improve the broker, adviser, employer and employee service experience, allowing us to scale as our group portfolio grows and enable us to access leading technology functionality."

AGI chief executive Benno Lyakurwa added: "We welcome the partnership with Integrity Life as we strive to achieve our vision to be the leading provider of third-party administration solutions to the financial services industry."

From August, any new group business for Integrity Life will be administered by AGI, with Integrity Life's existing group portfolio to transition in phases.

Integrity Life's distribution, underwriting, claims, product and pricing operations continue to be managed in-house.