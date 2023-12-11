Insignia, WT Financial complete Millennium3 transfer

Just weeks after the acquisition was announced, Insignia Financial and WT Financial Group have finalised the transfer of Millennium3, adding 75 practices to the latter's network.

Handing over $2 million for the licensee, WT Financial has added about 140 wealth and risk advisers across more than 75 firms.

It said, based on modelling, the acquisition should contribute more than $50 million in revenues, about $4.5 million in gross profit, and more than $500,000 in net profit before tax.

It also grows WT Financial Group's funds under advice by $5 billion, while adding about $150 million of in-force risk premiums.

Millennium3 chief executive Helen Blackford has also transferred to WT Financial Group, where she will assist in overseeing the integration. The licensee's four business development staff and three practice support professionals have also transferred.

WT Financial Group chief executive Keith Cullen said the acquisition further cements the group as one of the nation's largest advice groups.

"We're delighted to welcome the M3 cohort of practitioners and their support teams to WTL where they'll find an ideal home - one where we know they can and will flourish at this time of unprecedented opportunity for advice professionals and advice network operators alike," he said.

Following the acquisition, WT Financial Group has about $23 billion in funds under advice and $470 million of in-force premiums. This is across Wealth Today, Sentry Advice, Synchron, and Millennium3.