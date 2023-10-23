Newspaper icon
Insignia's managed account FUM swells

BY STAFF WRITER  |  MONDAY, 23 OCT 2023   4:20PM

Insignia Financial's managed accounts solutions have grown by about 42% in the past 12 months.

The group said there's now more than $6 billion in funds under management across its range of managed account solutions. About 55% of this is held in managed discretionary accounts (MDA) on Expand Extra, it said.

Meantime, about $1.3 billion is held in the separately managed accounts (SMA) managed by MLC Asset Management on MLC Wrap.

The month of September saw record flows for both MDAs and SMAs, Insignia said, clocking $248 million in net flows.

"We are pleased to see the uptake in our managed account solutions, as advisers look for ways to streamline operations and generate improved outcomes for clients. Their continued growth demonstrates the important role managed accounts play for financial advisers and their clients," Insignia Financial chief distribution officer Mark Oliver said.

He added the group is well positioned to support the continued growth of the managed accounts space and advisers' use of them; Investment Trends says about 56% of all advisers are now using them to some extent in their business.

"Advisers are increasingly adopting our Wrap platform solutions to provide more choice and value to clients. Along with increased administration efficiencies and portfolio risk mitigation, the broad range of investment options offered in our managed account solutions allow advisers to design unique portfolios tailored to clients' individual needs," Oliver said.

"We will continue to grow our offering over the next 12 months in response to increasing demand from licensees for tailored services to meet varying client needs."

This month Expand Extra will enable third-party MDA operators to provide MDA services, he added.

