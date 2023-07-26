Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Inflation falls to 6%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   12:33PM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has softened to 6%, however a further rate hike in August is not off the table.

The Australian Bureaus of Statistics (ABS) said headline inflation was lower than the 7% annual rise in March, marking the second consecutive quarter of lower inflation.

CPI rose by 0.8% over the June quarter, fuelled by higher rental prices (+2.5%), international holiday travel and accommodation (+6.2%), other financial services (+2.5) and new dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers (+1%).

The ABS said despite the rise, trimmed mean annual inflation of 5.9 % was also lower in the June quarter when compared to 6.6% in March and the 6.9% December peak.

However, VanEck head of investments Russell Chesler pointed out that trimmed mean inflation remains considerably above the targets set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), indicating a high probability of the bank implementing a 25-basis points rise in August.

"There remains some upside risk to further rate hikes by the RBA beyond any increase in August," he warned.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"Consumers should not be betting on easing of price pressures in the near term."

Chesler explained the RBA is "clinging" to hopes that the labour market will begin to soften over the second half of the year.

"The case for raising the cash rate in August remains based on the strength of the labour market, still stubborn inflation and further upside risks to wages. The average pace of employment growth remains virtually unchanged from last year," he said.

"As higher rates start to impact demand for goods and services and immigration increases labour supply. This should in turn cool wage and inflation pressures. However, Australia's unemployment rate of 3.5% for June remains at historically low levels."

However, Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith contended that today's data provides additional evidence that the RBA has raised interest rates excessively.

"As Deloitte Access Economics has been warning for the past 12 months - and as the Reserve Bank's own research shows - excessive inflation in Australia has mostly been caused by supply side factors," he said.

Smith clarified this implies that the interest rate hikes have largely been ineffective in curbing inflation.

"Rather, inflation has fallen as a result of repairs to global supply chains and an easing of import prices," he said.

"The Australian economy is softening dramatically, the pace of inflation has peaked and is moderating quickly, wage growth is not excessive and medium-term inflation expectations are not rising. In that context there should be no further interest rate increases in Australia."

In addition, Smith stated that in sectors of the Australian economy experiencing robust price growth, such as housing and energy markets, the challenges on the supply side are also contributing factors.

"Higher interest rates will not encourage a faster energy transition, nor unleash a wave of home building. Instead, they will make these issues worse," he said.

"A narrow, dogmatic view of the link between unemployment and inflation fails to recognise the key sources of excessive inflation in Australia at present, and therefore misdiagnoses the correct policy response."

Chesler concluded that consumers shouldn't expect an overnight retreat in the cost of goods and services.

"Today's stubbornly high CPI data is a testament to the difficulties in bringing inflation down in the short term. CPI is unlikely to retreat to within the target band of 2-3% this year," he said.

"Rebounding housing activity and prices, robust retail sales and near full employment do not point to an economy on the brink of a significant slowdown. The RBA is clearly not done with its rate hike regime."

Read more: CPIConsumer Price IndexDeloitte Access EconomicsAustralian Bureaus of StatisticsReserve Bank of AustraliaRussell CheslerStephen SmithVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Further tightening of monetary policy may be required: RBA
Major economies buoyed by tight jobs market
Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia
ASIC to host CHESS replacement roundtable
Michele Bullock to be next RBA governor
Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP
Lowe hands down RBA board shake up
European pension fund hands MaxCap $200m
RBA deputy governor joins Westpac
RBA pause short but sweet: Mousina

Editor's Choice

AAC at centre of billionaire insider trading scheme

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder of Australian Agricultural Co, Joe Lewis, has been criminally charged in New York for orchestrating a "brazen insider trading scheme."

Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:51AM
Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
Life and general insurance companies are withstanding the shocks of inflation as investors look to the sector as a shield from wider economic uncertainties.

Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:27AM
Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the firm's former's Australian business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.