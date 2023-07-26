Inflation falls to 6%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has softened to 6%, however a further rate hike in August is not off the table.

The Australian Bureaus of Statistics (ABS) said headline inflation was lower than the 7% annual rise in March, marking the second consecutive quarter of lower inflation.

CPI rose by 0.8% over the June quarter, fuelled by higher rental prices (+2.5%), international holiday travel and accommodation (+6.2%), other financial services (+2.5) and new dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers (+1%).

The ABS said despite the rise, trimmed mean annual inflation of 5.9 % was also lower in the June quarter when compared to 6.6% in March and the 6.9% December peak.

However, VanEck head of investments Russell Chesler pointed out that trimmed mean inflation remains considerably above the targets set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), indicating a high probability of the bank implementing a 25-basis points rise in August.

"There remains some upside risk to further rate hikes by the RBA beyond any increase in August," he warned.

"Consumers should not be betting on easing of price pressures in the near term."

Chesler explained the RBA is "clinging" to hopes that the labour market will begin to soften over the second half of the year.

"The case for raising the cash rate in August remains based on the strength of the labour market, still stubborn inflation and further upside risks to wages. The average pace of employment growth remains virtually unchanged from last year," he said.

"As higher rates start to impact demand for goods and services and immigration increases labour supply. This should in turn cool wage and inflation pressures. However, Australia's unemployment rate of 3.5% for June remains at historically low levels."

However, Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith contended that today's data provides additional evidence that the RBA has raised interest rates excessively.

"As Deloitte Access Economics has been warning for the past 12 months - and as the Reserve Bank's own research shows - excessive inflation in Australia has mostly been caused by supply side factors," he said.

Smith clarified this implies that the interest rate hikes have largely been ineffective in curbing inflation.

"Rather, inflation has fallen as a result of repairs to global supply chains and an easing of import prices," he said.

"The Australian economy is softening dramatically, the pace of inflation has peaked and is moderating quickly, wage growth is not excessive and medium-term inflation expectations are not rising. In that context there should be no further interest rate increases in Australia."

In addition, Smith stated that in sectors of the Australian economy experiencing robust price growth, such as housing and energy markets, the challenges on the supply side are also contributing factors.

"Higher interest rates will not encourage a faster energy transition, nor unleash a wave of home building. Instead, they will make these issues worse," he said.

"A narrow, dogmatic view of the link between unemployment and inflation fails to recognise the key sources of excessive inflation in Australia at present, and therefore misdiagnoses the correct policy response."

Chesler concluded that consumers shouldn't expect an overnight retreat in the cost of goods and services.

"Today's stubbornly high CPI data is a testament to the difficulties in bringing inflation down in the short term. CPI is unlikely to retreat to within the target band of 2-3% this year," he said.

"Rebounding housing activity and prices, robust retail sales and near full employment do not point to an economy on the brink of a significant slowdown. The RBA is clearly not done with its rate hike regime."