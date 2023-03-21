Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Inflation erodes retiree savings by 7.5%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   12:32PM

The rising cost of travel, fuel and many food staples continue to aggravate the quality of living for retirees as inflation leapt 7.5% in the last year.

Oils and fats (20.8%), domestic travel and accommodation (19.8%), milk (17.9%), gas (17.4%), fuel (13.2%), and international travel and accommodation (15.9%) were the top drivers of inflation, the latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia show.

The ballooning cost of bread (13.4%), electricity (11.7%), household appliances (10.2%), other foods (9.2%), and meat and seafoods (8.2%) also dented retirees' budget.

In 2022, richer couples aged about 65 spent $69,691 on household and day-to-day expenses, while couples living modestly spent $45,106.

Wealthy couples aged 85 spent $63,639, while couples living modestly in this age range spent $41,477 in the last year.

In hiking the base rate to 3.60% on March 7, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said global inflation remains very high, but at home it seems as though inflation has peaked.

"Goods price inflation is expected to moderate over the months ahead due to both global developments and softer demand in Australia," he said.

However, the cost of services remains high. Lowe said rents are increasing at the fastest rate in some years, with vacancy rates sitting low in many parts of the country.

"The central forecast is for inflation to decline this year and next, to be around 3% in mid-2025. Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case," he said.

At the meeting, the RBA minutes show that board members are seriously considering halting the rate hikes at the next meeting in April.

"They agreed that upcoming releases on employment, inflation, retail trade and business surveys would provide important additional information, as would developments in the global economy. Members agreed to reconsider the case for a pause at the following meeting, recognising that pausing would allow additional time to reassess the outlook for the economy. At what point it will be appropriate to pause will be determined by the data and the Board's assessment of the outlook," the minutes read.

In the five quarters from September 2021 to December 2022, the Consumer Price Index increased by an average of 1.8% per quarter, marking a higher historical average of 0.6% per quarter since the early 1990s, ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

For retirees, falling real wages have meant that the Age Pension payments have not benefitted from adjustments linked to wage increases.

"These ongoing pressures on retiree budgets have caused a related lift in the superannuation lump sums that ASFA estimates are needed, at age 67, to fund either a modest or comfortable retirement out to the age of 92," Fahy said.

Association of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaMartin FahyPhilip LoweReserve Bank of Australia
