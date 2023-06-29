Inflation drops to 5.6%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has fallen to 5.6%, fueling hopes the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will pause interest rate hikes next week.

The latest CPI numbers, released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), came as a pleasant surprise following consistently high inflation figures since last April.

Excluding volatile items like fruit and vegetables, automotive fuel, and holiday travel, the ABS said the decline in inflation is more modest.

"The annual increase for the monthly CPI indicator was 6.4% in May, slightly lower than the rise of 6.5% recorded in April and down from a peak of 7.3% in December 2022," explained ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt.

Marquardt added the most significant contributors driving inflation were housing which was up 8.4%, food and non-alcoholic beverages up 7.9%, and furniture, household equipment and services up 6%. Partly offsetting the rise was a fall in fuel, down 8%.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said the figures were a win for Australians but it's too soon to declare victory in the fight against inflation.

"Although headline inflation is coming down, and underlying inflation is also falling, the pulse of inflation is still too high," he said.

"Another way to think about this is that the easier part of the disinflation process, that is, the parts largely related to pandemic and commodity market disruptions, are now coming through in the numbers, but the stickier parts of inflation are still yet to fade."

Nevertheless, Bloxham added the RBA will still view the results as positive.

"As the minutes from the June meeting reported, the choice to hike at that meeting was a finely balanced one," he said.

"If the backdrop is seen in a similar light next week, today's figures should push the balance in favour of pausing, which is our central case."

When asked his opinion, Treasurer Jim Chalmer welcomed the news but added that inflation is still too high.

"Inflation is certainly moderating in our economy and that's very welcome news," he said.

"But we understand that a lot of Australians are still under the pump. Inflation will be a bit higher than we'd like for a bit longer."

However, Chalmers said Australia is still in a position of strength when compared to its global counterparts.

"We know people are still under the pump, we still expect our economy to slow considerably, but we go into this period of global uncertainty from a position of relative economic strength," he said.

"We've got inflation moderating, we've got record jobs in our economy, and we've now got a much bigger surplus as well, acting as a buffer against a lot of this global economic uncertainty."

Chalmers refused to weigh on the RBA's decision ahead of its board meeting next week.

"The Reserve Bank board takes its decisions independently... I try not to pre-empt those decisions or second guess those decisions," he said.

"They [RBA board] will weigh up the fact that inflation is moderating in our economy. They've got a job to do, and they can explain their job," he said.

Economists are no doubt scratching their heads as they attempt to gauge the RBA's movements considering inflation is still well above the 2 to 3% target band.

Bloxham concluded that a clear downward trend in inflation is emerging but what's to come is still unclear.

"Tomorrow's retail and job vacancy figures will be worth watching for firming up that view," he said.

Further, ABS data revealed that Australian retail turnover rose to 0.7% in May, following a flat result in April and a 0.4% rise in March.

ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber commented that the retail turnover was supported by a rise in spending on food and eating out, combined with a boost in spending on discretionary goods.

"This latest rise reflected some resilience in spending with consumers taking advantage of larger than usual promotional activity and sales events for May," he added.