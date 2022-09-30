Industry funding model discussion commences

The government has released a discussion paper on the ASIC industry funding model, consulting on opportunities to simplify its design, possibly through the creation of new sub-sector definitions to make the apportioning of costs fairer.

Treasury is encouraging stakeholders to take part in the consultation process and share their views on possible changes to the funding model.

Foremost, Treasury has provided three examples of ways in which the model could be simplified, all of which would involve substantial change.

The first is to combine sub-sectors with similar types of entities and similar types of regulated activity, like having two sub-sectors within financial advice - in place of four. One would be for licensees providing personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products and the other would be those who do not. Other sub-sectors would be combined in the super trustees, responsible entities, wholesale trustees and IDPS sub-sectors, market infrastructure and intermediaries sector, and credit providers and intermediaries sub-sector as well.

The second option is to allocate costs at a sector level, rather than sub-sector level, and apportion costs amongst entities using a generalised metric such as revenue or turnover. This could be done by using the current grouping of sectors in the existing model, or by creating new sectors based on different licence types.

The final option is to introduce a standardised metric for all sub-sectors, like revenue or turnover, meaning costs are still apportioned to sub-sectors based on ASIC's work in each sub-sector but entities would pay for the regulatory costs for their sub-sector based on the standardised metric.

Treasury says stakeholders should consider the impact each of the options might have on entities, including cost burden; the appropriate levy formula for option one; and the appropriate metrics to be used in options two and three.

It's also asked whether it's more important to have a simpler model that can be more readily understood by entities and administered by ASIC but may result in increased cross-subsidisation, or a more equitable model that closely links the recovery of costs to the groups of entities causing the need for those costs - similar to the current model.

It's also asking whether cross-subsidising costs for entities within a particular sub-sector or sector is more appropriate than doing so across all ASIC-regulated entities, and what other designs could be considered.

The discussion paper also explores the model's flexibility in responding to change or accounting for emerging sectors; how enforcement action costs can be recovered most equitably; opportunities for improving transparency and reporting of those costs; and whether charging costs related to illegal unlicensed conduct to the most 'relevant' sub-sector is appropriate.

It also provides alternative options for distributing costs to sub-sectors, examples of adjusting fee-for-service fees, and questions whether charging fees for licence or registration cancellations is a disincentive to doing so.

One thing that won't be changing is the use of an ex-post model, meaning the review won't consider switching to a model where costs are recovered before they're expended. It will look at possible solutions to issues this approach incurs though.

Stakeholders have until Friday, October 28 to make a submission.

"The Albanese government is committed to maintaining appropriate industry funding arrangements for ASIC. This review will ensure the settings of the IFM remain appropriate in the longer term," Treasury said.