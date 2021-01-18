NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Industry fund operations chief exits
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:15PM

The former chief operating officer of WA Super has left following the superannuation fund's merger with Aware Super.

Paul Owen joined WA Super in 2006 and after seven years moved into the client services role, where he was responsible for managing financial advice, member education, the client contact centre, business development, products and marketing.

Perth-based Owen was promoted to chief operating officer in May 2018 responsible for administration, insurance, product, marketing and technology.

Prior to WA Super, he held senior government roles initially as manager, business development and advisory.

The super fund merged with Concept One in 2017. First State Super and VicSuper merged in July of the same year and rebranded to Aware Super. Late last year, WA Super finalised its merger with Aware Super, creating a $135 billion with over one million members.

The newly merged entity is led by with Deanne Stewart as chief executive and Jo Brennan as chief operating officer.

Former WA Super chief executive Fabian Ross has left the super fund. Former chief investment officer Chris West, senior investment analyst Chris McAlpine and investment operations analyst Mark Foo joined forces to establish boutique Context Capital.

Context provides investment advice to advice businesses, wealth firms and family offices and has some $1 billion in assets across four clients.

Read more: WA SuperAware SuperPaul OwenChris McAlpineChris WestContext CapitalDeanne StewartFabian RossFirst State SuperJo BrennanMark FooVicSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
Bad year for super funds
What you read in 2020
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
Super satisfaction bounces back
Bennelong adds to board
WA Super trio launches boutique
Aware Super completes WA Super merger
Retail default fund tops performance table
Best super, pension fund revealed
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qTArFGPD