Industry fund operations chief exits

The former chief operating officer of WA Super has left following the superannuation fund's merger with Aware Super.

Paul Owen joined WA Super in 2006 and after seven years moved into the client services role, where he was responsible for managing financial advice, member education, the client contact centre, business development, products and marketing.

Perth-based Owen was promoted to chief operating officer in May 2018 responsible for administration, insurance, product, marketing and technology.

Prior to WA Super, he held senior government roles initially as manager, business development and advisory.

The super fund merged with Concept One in 2017. First State Super and VicSuper merged in July of the same year and rebranded to Aware Super. Late last year, WA Super finalised its merger with Aware Super, creating a $135 billion with over one million members.

The newly merged entity is led by with Deanne Stewart as chief executive and Jo Brennan as chief operating officer.

Former WA Super chief executive Fabian Ross has left the super fund. Former chief investment officer Chris West, senior investment analyst Chris McAlpine and investment operations analyst Mark Foo joined forces to establish boutique Context Capital.

Context provides investment advice to advice businesses, wealth firms and family offices and has some $1 billion in assets across four clients.