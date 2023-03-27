Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Industry fund bags consecutive customer experience award

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   12:13PM

A $25 billion industry super fund has claimed consecutive top customer experience awards from Customer Service Benchmarking Australia (CSBA).

Spirit Super ranked first again in CSBA's SenseCX benchmarking report, which evaluates ease, sentiment and success of customer interactions.

The report analysed 16 super funds, with IOOF, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, and CareSuper following as top performers.

Though, IOOF had a small sample size, it noted.

Spirit Super achieved an overall score of 68.3%. The sector benchmark was 52.7%, and the lowest performer scored 48.4%.

Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said the result showed that the fund is growing the trust of members.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"As a profit for member industry super fund, everything we do is for your [members] benefit," Murray said.

"Being recognised for the second time is a great achievement, but it doesn't mean we stop trying to improve."

Murray also emphasised the fund's commitment to providing members with support during tough economic times, especially with rising interest rates and high inflation.

"...we know that being available, caring, supportive and knowledgeable are practical ways that we can help our members," he said.

"Our goal is to make sure super is not one of the things you need to worry about."

SenseCX is a quality assurance framework that measures the quality of customer interactions with organisations over a 12-month period.

From January to December 2022, a total of 204 major Australian companies from seven sectors, including 16 super funds, were covered in the study.

The results, comprising 11,038 independent assessments using 30 key customer-focused behaviours for each interaction, were completed via anonymous telephone conversations.

Read more: Spirit SuperCustomer Service Benchmarking AustraliaIOOFAustralian Retirement TrustAware SuperCareSuperJason Murray
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spirit Super appoints deputy chief investment officer
Spirit Super negotiates premium drop
NGS Super suffers cyber-attack
Super fund reaches dispute settlement
Aware Super restructures investment team
Super funds back new renewables platform
Global alternatives manager lands down under
Retirement officer roles critical in super funds
Could a four-day workweek save the day?
Giving hope: Recent regulatory wins

Editor's Choice

Kapstream wins new mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Saxo launches managed portfolios

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Saxo Australia today launched a suite of managed portfolios targeting self-directed investors and self-managed super funds.

Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
Financial advice practices specialising in risk insurance are gaining higher price multiples on clients and are selling for up to $1.5 million as demand rises and supply drops.

Super funds back new renewables platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
Aware Super and HESTA are among those to back Palisade Investment Partners' newly established renewable energy platform, combining five of its operational renewable energy assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.