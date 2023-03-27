Industry fund bags consecutive customer experience award

A $25 billion industry super fund has claimed consecutive top customer experience awards from Customer Service Benchmarking Australia (CSBA).

Spirit Super ranked first again in CSBA's SenseCX benchmarking report, which evaluates ease, sentiment and success of customer interactions.

The report analysed 16 super funds, with IOOF, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, and CareSuper following as top performers.

Though, IOOF had a small sample size, it noted.

Spirit Super achieved an overall score of 68.3%. The sector benchmark was 52.7%, and the lowest performer scored 48.4%.

Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said the result showed that the fund is growing the trust of members.

"As a profit for member industry super fund, everything we do is for your [members] benefit," Murray said.

"Being recognised for the second time is a great achievement, but it doesn't mean we stop trying to improve."

Murray also emphasised the fund's commitment to providing members with support during tough economic times, especially with rising interest rates and high inflation.

"...we know that being available, caring, supportive and knowledgeable are practical ways that we can help our members," he said.

"Our goal is to make sure super is not one of the things you need to worry about."

SenseCX is a quality assurance framework that measures the quality of customer interactions with organisations over a 12-month period.

From January to December 2022, a total of 204 major Australian companies from seven sectors, including 16 super funds, were covered in the study.

The results, comprising 11,038 independent assessments using 30 key customer-focused behaviours for each interaction, were completed via anonymous telephone conversations.