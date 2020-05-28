Industry fund backs tobacco-free pledge

A $100 billion industry super fund has backed the Tobacco Free Finance Pledge Stamp, firming its commitment towards a more sustainable and tobacco-free future.

First State Super has secured a Pledge Stamp, showcasing its public commitment to sustainable finance and global health.

Founded by radiation oncologist Dr Bronwyn King in 2012, Tobacco Free Portfolios partners with the world's largest financial organisations, encouraging them to transition away from investments in tobacco.

First State Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the Stamp recognises the steps the fund had made in its campaign against investing in tobacco both nationally and globally.

"First State Super was proud to be the first major Australian super fund to divest from tobacco in 2012; and since then we have worked extensively with Dr King and Tobacco Free Portfolios to support their global campaign for tobacco-free finance," Stewart said.

'"As one of Australia's largest super funds, our aim is to provide our members with the best possible long-term, sustainable returns while being a force for good in our community."

Sustainable organisations deliver for members over the long term, she said.

"That's why we joined the UN's Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance in 2019 to work with leading global investors to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, including strengthening tobacco control in all countries," Stewart said.

"Being recognised with the Pledge Stamp is wonderful acknowledgement of our leadership in this area and our ongoing commitment to delivering for our members."

King encouraged Australia's other financial leaders to follow in the footsteps of First State Super.

"The Pledge Stamp demonstrates leadership, communicates commitment to sustainability and amplifies the tobacco-free finance movement," she said.

"Moving to tobacco-free finance is firmly established as a mainstream action for banks, pension funds, insurers and asset managers committed to a sustainable future."