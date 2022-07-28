Increased scale drives Diverger results

Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen said improving scale and pleasing organic growth were major factors in the firm's positive full-year results.

Diverger reported a 26% increase in net profit after tax and a 9% jump in net revenues to over $30 million.

Jacobsen said the reasons behind positive returns were simple.

"We've got established businesses with good brands in the market that are succeeding," he explained.

"So, we're experiencing good growth and we're also benefiting from growing scale in our operations businesses, which is allowing us to not just deliver growth, but also to deliver growing returns to shareholders in the process. "

The scale was largely achieved through the firm's recent acquisitions.

"The acquisition of Paragem and the acquisition of TaxBanter has helped to enhance our scale," he said.

"As well as an ongoing reinvestment in the business in terms of operational efficiency.

"It's scale but it's also the quality of the brands and service propositions we have in the market, they're all growing well."

In an effort to further increase that scale, Diverger recently made an offer to acquire Centrepoint Alliance, while Jacobsen couldn't comment further, he said the discussions are ongoing and currently inconclusive.

The group outlined that it plans to continue pursuing acquisitions as well as consider further equity investments in advice practices and explore other service expansion opportunities.

It also now has a network of 155 advice firms comprising 223 financial advisers and 214 limited advisers. It also works with 1346 accounting firms.

Diverger's preliminary, unaudited results for the full year ending 30 June 2022 also reported growth in equity up from 6% (FY21) to 9% (FY22).

The wealth manager saw 35% growth in EPS, statutory EBITA increased by 18% to $6.56 million, as well as underlying profit rising almost 4% to $7.06 million.

It reported a market capitalisation of $37.6 million and an enterprise valuation of $35.1 million and saw a 12% increase in its net cash FY21 $2.26 million FY22 $2.53 million.

Jacobsen said the company is pleased with its strong earnings and significant increase in return on equity as it continues to invest in its growth strategy.

"We are investing in our service platform to provide customers with market leading solutions and institutional scale efficiencies. We have started FY23 well and look forward to delivering further growth and returns for shareholders," he explained.