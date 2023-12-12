Impact of debt on retiree confidence a mixed bag

One in nine Australians expect to have more than $250,000 in debt when they retire, a new study by AMP shows, however separate research from TAL suggests debt in retirement is of little concern.

A study commissioned by AMP has found that fewer than one in 10 Australians expect they will have enough savings for retirement, and one in three are not confident that their nest egg will provide for an adequate lifestyle.

A key finding of the study was that one in nine expect to enter retirement with more than $250,000 owing in debt, with about 90% believing they'll still be paying their mortgage off. What's more, more than two in five said they would opt to sell and downsize to reduce their debt.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the amount of household debt now sits at an average of $242,000 for Aussies over 55.

According to the study, three in five respondents believe that staying in their family home is more important than a higher income in retirement.

"For as long as we can remember the Australian dream has been debt-free home ownership, which provides the financial foundation and security for a comfortable retirement," AMP director retirement Ben Hillier said.

"While home values and super balances are increasing, research shows that more and more Australians will be retiring with increasing levels of household debt, leaving more retirees exposed to interest rate fluctuations, and presenting an evolving challenge in financial planning for retirement."

However, TAL and Investment Trends' recent Retirement Income report found fewer than 5% of retirees are concerned about still having debts to pay off in retirement.

Overall, the TAL research suggests Australians are more confident about funding their retirement, with a higher percentage of retirees anticipate that their savings will last them throughout their retirement. Specifically, 35% of retirees in 2023, up from 28% in 2022, expect their savings to outlast their retirement.

Further, the report found that three in five retirees feel they can live comfortably, up from 55% in 2022.

The retirement funding gap, which is the difference between expected income and perceived income needed for a comfortable retirement, has decreased for non-retirees, the report said.

The average funding gap has gone down to 27%, from 34% last year. Meanwhile, the perceived income needed for a comfortable retirement has increased to a record high of $4700 per month, from $4300 last year.

For those who reported a retirement funding gap, their solutions included working longer (51%), reducing spending (49%), contributing more to super (39%), or seeking advice from a financial adviser (35%).

"We know many Australian retirees are reluctant to draw down their super balance in retirement for fear of outliving their savings, particularly with the expectation that they'll need to fund future health and aged care costs," TAL general manager, growth, retirement, and wealth partnerships Ashton Jones said.

"They are living frugally and not enjoying the lifestyle they can afford. Lifetime income products can lessen these concerns, by maximising a member's expected retirement income, helping them manage and plan for risk, and providing flexible access to their funds in retirement."

The TAL and Investment Trends October 2023 Retirement Income Report was based on a quantitative online survey of 10,604 retirees and non-retirees and conducted between July and August 2023.