IMAP names annual award winners

The Institute of Managed Account Professionals' (IMAP) judging panel named winners across nine separate categories.

IMAP held its annual awards ceremony on August 24, saying that the quality and number of entries has continued to grow with each year as managed accounts mature in Australia.

Perpetual Private took out the award for Licensee Managed Account, while Alvia Asset Partners took home the inaugural award for Boutique Licensee which "highlights the smaller advice businesses now working with experienced asset consultants to develop portfolios that reflect their investment philosophy."

Meantime, Lonsec was named the winner of the ESG category.

In Australian equities, DNR Capital was a winner, as was Infinity Asset Management for Aussie equities small caps. On the international equities front, the gong went to Franklin Templeton.

Shaw and Partners took out the award for fixed interest options, while Drummond Capital Partners was awarded for having the best multi-asset offering in what IMAP said is the most heavily contested category.

Finally, the award for innovation was bestowed upon Nucleus Wealth.

"We wish to congratulate the winners in each of the awards categories; Single Sector Asset, Multi Asset Class, ESG, Innovation, Licensee category and the new Boutique Licensee category," IMAP chair Toby Potter said.

"In particular, the strength of the Licensee Category and Boutique Licensee Category recognise the breadth of use of managed accounts. Evaluation of the licensees this year was enhanced with analysis of each portfolio using the BlackRock Aladdin risk and factor tools."