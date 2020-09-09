Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership

Robo-advice provider Ignition Advice has launched a global partnership with Avaloq to broaden its distribution and bring scale to its client base

Through the partnership Ignition's digital advice solutions will be offered to 150 financial institutions in over 30 countries with clients including Barclays, HSBC, Societe Generale, Crestone Capital Advisors and Deutsche Bank.

Ignition's chief executive Manish Prasad said the company's accelerated growth has come from a focus on strategic partnerships.

"With our platform complete and validated, strong distribution partnerships will allow us to quickly scale our enterprise client base. We are delighted to partner with Avaloq to bring our solutions to their global network of clients," he said.

The new partnership with Avaloq comes after Ignition also established a partnership with UK-based holistic analytics platform Envizage, bringing its solutions to the global market.

Ignition's chief operating officer Terry Donohoe said: "The Avaloq credo of complex problems, simple solutions and delivering live customer benefits in months not years is a perfect fit for Ignition. Our proven bank grade solutions are ready to implement, allowing clients to provide better service to their customers with go live in as little as 90 days."

Avaloq's banking suite provides core banking solutions to institutions and its third party marketplace connects its clients to over 120 fintech solutions.