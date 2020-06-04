NEWS
Investment
IFM Investors hits back at MP demanding probe
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:23PM

Greg Combet has written to Standing Economics Committee chair Tim Wilson, rejecting the latter's claims of a conflict of interest in IFM's business and the demand for an APRA investigation into industry funds.

Last month, Wilson wrote to APRA asking it to investigate industry superannuation funds' use of services from businesses related to them, which he termed as vertical integration.

Wilson's letter started with a Lonsec report that highlighted about 70% of Hostplus's infrastructure assets were managed by IFM Investors and built on to ask the prudential regulator for an enquiry while stating the committee would expand its work.

In his response sent on Tuesday, the IFM Investors chair demanded a wider investigation including retail super and wholesale managed funds, said IFM would come out clean anyways and explained the manager's tight-fisted responses to Wilson's comprehensive questionnaires.

"The media reports regarding your referral to APRA and ASIC do not clearly indicate that the sought for investigation will include bank-owned retail funds - which were the locus of misconduct in the Royal Commission, and were found to systematically underperform by the Productivity Commission," Combet wrote in the letter that runs four and a half pages.

"Nor is it clear that you have asked APRA and ASIC to review the related party arrangements involving the wholesale funds management industry," he said.

The letter drew attention to past enquiries that have looked into vertical integration and listed 15 referrals to APRA from the Royal Commission proceedings, including IOOF, Colonial First State, AMP, NAB/NULIS and OnePath (then owned by ANZ).

"The Royal Commission made a number of findings and referrals against bank-owned and retail superannuation funds for actions which could be seen as benefitting related parties, but none against funds that are owners of IFM Investors," the letter said adding that a fresh review will only leave IFM Investors in the clear.

The industry-fund-owned manager invoked its international clientele and revenue streams to ask why other fund managers had not been asked to appear before the committee.

"IFM is the only wholesale [sic] funds manager you have sought evidence from in your inquiry. None of IFM's peers or competitors have been asked to provide any information (confidential or otherwise), or appear before the committee," Combet wrote.

"Seeking to obtain commercially sensitive and confidential information from a single institution creates significant commercial risk for that institution. The confidential information you have asked for is not required to be published under applicable law."

IFM said it would assist the committee in their work but "respectfully suggest[s]" a wider enquiry.

"It is not clear why the Committee has ignored IFM's peers and competitors and what motivation the Committee might have to focus solely on IFM Investors, other than its ownership by industry super funds," the letter reads.

