NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
IFM cuts carbon footprint from Aussie infra assets
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   11:56AM

IFM Investors' local infrastructure assets, which include Ausgrid, major airports, ports and toll roads, cut their carbon footprint by 7.9% in the year ending June 2019.

The industry-superannuation-owned fund manager started reporting its infrastructure portfolio's carbon footprint in 2017 and from there, set targets of cutting emissions by 8-25% by 2014 and 17-100% by 2030.

FY19's reduction of 7.9% was made possible by initiatives such as Brisbane Airport moving to generating 18% of its direct electricity consumption from 6.545 solar panels it installed on its rooftop and, and Melbourne Airport moving to 28% solar-generated electricity.

"In total the portfolio produced 19GWh (100% solar) during FY19, the same as avoiding the carbon emissions from 1,550 homes' annual energy use."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

IFM Investors owns about 17 Australian infrastructure assets. Four of these (Perth Airport Property Trust, Wyuna Water, IFM Aged Care Financing Trust and NSW Rent Buy) were not included in its FY19 carbon footprint analysis. IFM says these assets account for 2% of the portfolio by value for the period.

IFM calculated its carbon footprint (scope 1 and 2 emissions) from the 13 assets based on its equity stake.

Ausgrid is the biggest contributor to IFM's carbon footprint from Aussie infrastructure, accounting for 213,477 out of the 273,514 across the 13 assets.

"The annual carbon footprint measurement is an integral element of our approach to managing climate risk across our infrastructure portfolio," IFM Investors head of responsible investing Chris Newton said.

"Transitioning infrastructure we invest in to a low carbon economy is critical to protecting the long-term value of the investments we make on behalf of industry super funds and other long-term institutional investors and their members. Our strategy is to reduce risk and prepare for the future."

Read more: IFM InvestorsAusgridCarbon emissions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Coronavirus no match for Future Fund
ISA demands pull Combet from ME Bank
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors
PIMCO a hit with Aussie instos
Global manager hires IFM associate director
IFM to spend $25bn on Aussie infrastructure
IFM pushes into large scale private equity
Super funds face scrutiny in Canberra
Brett Himbury's next innings
Editor's Choice
Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:42PM
Labor has slammed the Association of Financial Advisers for spouting untruths over the path of the FASEA extension bill through the Senate.
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Challenger has appointed a general manager of retail distribution, hiring from AMP's wealth management leadership ranks.
Processes are the problem, not people: Count Financial
ALLY SELBY  |   12:28PM
The majority of the problems faced by practices in delivering advice efficiently can be attributed to process issues not people, according to Count Financial.
Hedge funds rally in April, but YTD still bleed red
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
New data has revealed that hedge funds around the globe staged a recovery in April, with a positive aggregate return of more than 5%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lchfvK2t