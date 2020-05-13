IFM cuts carbon footprint from Aussie infra assets

IFM Investors' local infrastructure assets, which include Ausgrid, major airports, ports and toll roads, cut their carbon footprint by 7.9% in the year ending June 2019.

The industry-superannuation-owned fund manager started reporting its infrastructure portfolio's carbon footprint in 2017 and from there, set targets of cutting emissions by 8-25% by 2014 and 17-100% by 2030.

FY19's reduction of 7.9% was made possible by initiatives such as Brisbane Airport moving to generating 18% of its direct electricity consumption from 6.545 solar panels it installed on its rooftop and, and Melbourne Airport moving to 28% solar-generated electricity.

"In total the portfolio produced 19GWh (100% solar) during FY19, the same as avoiding the carbon emissions from 1,550 homes' annual energy use."

IFM Investors owns about 17 Australian infrastructure assets. Four of these (Perth Airport Property Trust, Wyuna Water, IFM Aged Care Financing Trust and NSW Rent Buy) were not included in its FY19 carbon footprint analysis. IFM says these assets account for 2% of the portfolio by value for the period.

IFM calculated its carbon footprint (scope 1 and 2 emissions) from the 13 assets based on its equity stake.

Ausgrid is the biggest contributor to IFM's carbon footprint from Aussie infrastructure, accounting for 213,477 out of the 273,514 across the 13 assets.

"The annual carbon footprint measurement is an integral element of our approach to managing climate risk across our infrastructure portfolio," IFM Investors head of responsible investing Chris Newton said.

"Transitioning infrastructure we invest in to a low carbon economy is critical to protecting the long-term value of the investments we make on behalf of industry super funds and other long-term institutional investors and their members. Our strategy is to reduce risk and prepare for the future."