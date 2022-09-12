iExtend adds lead alliances role

iExtend has appointed a head of alliances, promoting one of its state distribution managers.

Mark Stubbings has taken on the role, responsible for facilitating industry and association collaboration.

Stubbings, who is well known in the advice industry, joined iExtend earlier this year from Aware Super. He has also previously held senior distribution roles with Sunsuper and Millennium 3. He has also previously served as head of life risk at Professional Investment Services and general manager of wealth management NZ and Queensland at ANZ.

His promotion follows a joint roadshow he worked on in July with the Financial Planning Association of Australia, Association of Financial Advisers, SMSF Association, MDRT and XY Adviser. Building on this, Stubbings will facilitate other industry collaborations to build momentum for iExtend, the insurance solution provider said.

"Mark is an insurance professional and his capacity to engage and bring the industry together on key issues has no boundaries. We look forward to expanding on these strengths in his new role and building on the collaborative nature of our offering," iExtend chief executive David Sarkis said.

iExtend allows policyholders to co-own a life policy with iExtend so they can retain a partial interest in the original policy and eliminate future premium payments on the co-owned policy that may have been cancelled.

"We take a collaborative approach with our offer and work with all the stakeholders in a life insurance policy, including the policyholder, the adviser and the insurer," Sarkis said.

"We believe our service and attention to detail create a winning experience for all three and one which extends the life of life insurance which otherwise would have been cancelled."