Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

iExtend adds lead alliances role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 12 SEP 2022   11:58AM

iExtend has appointed a head of alliances, promoting one of its state distribution managers.

Mark Stubbings has taken on the role, responsible for facilitating industry and association collaboration.

Stubbings, who is well known in the advice industry, joined iExtend earlier this year from Aware Super. He has also previously held senior distribution roles with Sunsuper and Millennium 3. He has also previously served as head of life risk at Professional Investment Services and general manager of wealth management NZ and Queensland at ANZ.

His promotion follows a joint roadshow he worked on in July with the Financial Planning Association of Australia, Association of Financial Advisers, SMSF Association, MDRT and XY Adviser. Building on this, Stubbings will facilitate other industry collaborations to build momentum for iExtend, the insurance solution provider said.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"Mark is an insurance professional and his capacity to engage and bring the industry together on key issues has no boundaries. We look forward to expanding on these strengths in his new role and building on the collaborative nature of our offering," iExtend chief executive David Sarkis said.

iExtend allows policyholders to co-own a life policy with iExtend so they can retain a partial interest in the original policy and eliminate future premium payments on the co-owned policy that may have been cancelled.

"We take a collaborative approach with our offer and work with all the stakeholders in a life insurance policy, including the policyholder, the adviser and the insurer," Sarkis said.

"We believe our service and attention to detail create a winning experience for all three and one which extends the life of life insurance which otherwise would have been cancelled."

Read more: Mark StubbingsDavid SarkisANZAssociation of Financial AdvisersAware SuperFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaProfessional Investment ServicesSMSF AssociationSunsuperXY Adviser
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The time is right: AFA chief
AFA, FPA to explore merger
A sensible roadmap: Industry responds to QAR paper
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm
SMSFA calls for budget amendments
Aware Super director wins Trustee of the Year
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds
Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.