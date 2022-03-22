NEWS
Technology

Hume, Bragg address Blockchain Week

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   11:36AM

Senators Jane Hume and Andrew Bragg have addressed Blockchain Week, emphasising the government's support of crypto and blockchain technology.

In her address, Hume committed to establishing a market licensing regime for crypto exchanges and introducing custody arrangements for crypto exchanges.

"The Morrison government wants to make sure that consumers can trust the exchanges they use to buy crypto. Crypto values will go up and down. The government will not be protecting consumers from market volatility," Hume explained.

"But Australian investors will be sure that if they use a licensed Australian exchange, they can trust that exchange to deliver on its commitments to its customers and have appropriate protections."

She added: "The coalition has a plan to ensure that crypto investors who hold their crypto on exchange can always access their money by introducing custody requirements for crypto assets."

Hume mentioned in her speech that her colleague Bragg for doing work in the crypto and blockchain space in Australia.

In his speech, Bragg turned his attention to ongoing sanctions against Russia amid the war in Ukraine - and the question of whether cryptocurrencies provide a loophole around these sanctions.

"Without proper measures, crypto will be a loophole in international sanctions. Some of the most nefarious actors in the world will benefit. This needs to be addressed. The removal of Russia from SWIFT and the sanctioning of the Russian Central Bank has given this issue fresh urgency," Bragg said.

"While this has been going on, cryptocurrency transactions have been allowed to occur unsanctioned. According to the Australian Computer Society, at one point, the volume of high value daily cryptocurrency transactions - worth more than US$100,000 - was worth US$16 billion when Western countries cut Russia from SWIFT. It quadrupled to US$64 billion just two days later.

"It is possible Russian entities are using cryptocurrency to exchange currency. We can't have a situation where a product which is used by millions of people can become a back door for sanctions."

Bragg added that he has engaged with AUSTRAC on this issue. However, AUSTRAC's view is that not much can be done to enforce sanctions in the crypto space.

Read more: Blockchain WeekAndrew BraggSenators Jane Hume
