Insurance
Honan acquires Modern Risk Solutions

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   11:53AM

Honan Insurance Group has acquired Modern Risk Solutions, an insurance and risk advisory specialist focused on emerging tech, startup and life sciences.

The acquisition sees Modern Risk continue operating as a discrete entity, to be referred to as Modern Risk - a Honan Company.

Honan chief executive Andrew Fluitsma said Modern Risk was a natural fit at a strategic and cultural level, with a proven model of success having achieved 40% compound annual revenue growth, for the last five years.

"We have admired Modern Risk since it first entered the market in 2013. Headed up by co-founders Mike Cole and Geoff Stooke - both revered risk advisors within Australia's thriving emerging tech, entrepreneur and life sciences space, Modern Risk's' approach to these key verticals is well ahead of the curve," he said.

"Modern Risk's challenger ethos is acutely aligned to that of Honan's, and more importantly, firmly operationalised and culturally entrenched across the business. This acquisition was a no-brainer for us - we're thrilled to welcome this fast-moving, next generation broker to the Honan family."

Modern Risk co-founder Stooke added: "Not only is Honan a supreme cultural fit for our business, but an exceptional fit for our portfolio of dynamic clients spanning emerging tech, start up, life sciences and broader entrepreneurial business."

"For our clients, the extra muscle offered by a globally networked, equity-backed broker will deliver a myriad of new and innovative opportunities."

Read more: Modern Risk SolutionsHonan Insurance GroupGeoff StookeAndrew FluitsmaHonan CompanyMike Cole
