HNWs increase digital engagement: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 12 OCT 2023   12:41PM

Australia's most affluent investors are increasing their access to a growing range of reporting tools, providing an opportunity for advisers to improve their services, research suggests.

According to Praemium and Investment Trends' latest High-Net-Worth (HNW) report, digital engagement between advisers and their HNW clients is becoming increasingly important, particularly considering the next generation of digitally native heirs.

However, Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said that HNWs still struggle with a 'whole of portfolio' reporting piece.

"For example, one in two HNWs have said to us that they use their own spreadsheet," Guiamatsia said at Praemium's Investor Webinar yesterday.

"While HNWs use many digital portals, whether it's with a platform, or with a bank, it still is the case that when they want to see their singular numbers, they need their own spreadsheet, or they rely on advisers to actually provide that fuller picture for them."

The research also noted tax reporting, simplicity around access, and record keeping as the top digital features HNWs appreciate.

"The end-client has shared with us that having their tax reporting taken care of is really important, as well as online and on-demand access to their portfolios," Guiamatsia said.

"These top three features really speak to the fact that there's a simplicity that comes with using a digital portal and there's also a time-saving component, or perhaps an accessibility component that comes with it."

When it comes to the improvements HNW investors would like to see their digital experience, tax-reporting was at the top of the list.

"Tax reporting was the number one benefit that HNWs saw," Guiamatsia said.

"They actually want to see a lot more of that and perhaps more streamlined data feeds with the ATO and what have you."

Automated reporting also came through as an improvement from ultra high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals.

"They also highlighted interactive data and insights, as well as a more friendly user interface," Guiamatsia said.

Interestingly, the research found that the use of private wealth advisers has remained steady over the year.

This steadiness is a positive development in contrast to the declining use of advisers at an industry level, Guiamatsia noted.

"Further to that, we actually see the opportunity be quite healthy when we look ahead," she added.

"By way of opportunity, we have here 70,000 HNW individuals who are currently using private wealth advisors, intending to potentially switch, so that's a bigger opportunity for switching than we had last year.

"On top of that, we have another 29,000 HNWs who said they're not using a private wealth advisor but are intending to, or are quite open to establishing a relationship, so that's really encouraging."

