High Court rejects Mayfair 101 plea

Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has seen his High Court appeal rejected, allowing ASIC's case against him to be retried in the Federal Court.

In October 2022, the Full Federal Court ordered a retrial after it found ASIC's original case against Mawhinney lacked procedural fairness. Rather than have the case remitted to the lower court, Mawhinney launched a special leave application to the High Court. On Friday, the High Court refused the application.

Mawhinney has said he is embracing the outcome as an opportunity to "set the record straight."

"For more than three years I have been impugned, and Mayfair's noteholders left in limbo, while ASIC gets a second attempt to get its case right. We will use this opportunity to leave no stone unturned and prove that ASIC was wrong in its assessment of Mayfair and my character," he said.

"When you step back from our situation and recognise that every single noteholder was paid up to date, the group was solvent, we had a substantial diversified balance sheet, and investors were happy with our service, it brings into question why ASIC reacted in the way it did. I anticipate this new trial, and the Parliamentary Inquiry into ASIC's conduct, will reveal just how broken ASIC really is."

Separately, the Federal Court of Western Australia has scheduled a trial to commence December 4 in the defamation proceedings brought by Mawhinney against ASIC and deputy chair Sarah Court. He claims ASIC has blamed him for $211 million in losses when no loss occurred prior to ASIC acting against the group.

In February, the Federal Court lifted the international travel ban that had been placed on Mawhinney in August 2020 and reinstated in September 2022.

The Mayfair 101 website states the group is relaunching this year, stating: "Mayfair 101 is preparing for the relaunch of its international private equity investment group in 2023. We have a clear plan to make up for the challenges faced in recent years and look forward to continuing to play an important role in the development of the alternative investment industry."