Executive Appointments

HESTA appoints chief financial officer

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 19 APR 2022   12:12PM

The $68 billion industry superannuation fund, HESTA, has hired a new chief financial officer who was previously at Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC).

Sally Collins has been appointed chief financial officer for the fund. She was most recently chief operating officer at VFMC.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey welcomed Collins to the role, saying her 25 years of experience in the financial services and wealth management industries will be valuable to the fund.

"Sally brings extensive experience from senior roles in a range of global and Australian businesses," Blakey said.

"I look forward to the contribution she will make to both our executive leadership team and the whole organisation."

Prior to her recent executive role at VFMC, Collins held several general manager positions within the National Australia Bank as well as head of department roles for Commonwealth Bank and AXA.

Collins commented on her new role, saying she is excited to join HESTA.

"I am so delighted to join the executive team at HESTA and am looking forward to contributing to all the important work HESTA does in growing our members' retirement savings at a time when our members are working so hard for all Australians," Collins said.

