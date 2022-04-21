Heffron adds head of product

SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

Kate Sheringham has joined Heffron in the newly created role, moving on from BT where she spent the last six years as national manager, SMSF products.

In the new role, Sheringham joins Heffron's executive team an is responsible for both traditional administration and actuarial services as well as the company's growing suite of digital products.

She brings with her close to 20 years' experience in the SMSF space, including roles with Nexia Australia, AMP and Class. She has also been running her own private consulting business for the last four years.

Announcing the appointment, Heffron managing director Meg Heffron said that after 24 years in business, the time was right to introduce real product development expertise.

"In Kate, I think we've found the perfect person to help us achieve our aspirations. The role could have been designed for her (and she was definitely designed for us)," Heffron said.

"Like the rest of us at Heffron, Kate is highly motivated to solve the real business problems faced by our accounting and adviser colleagues who work with SMSF clients.

"Together, we'll keep doing that in a way that makes Heffron's deep technical expertise accessible, affordable, highly practical and relevant. Adding her to the team will definitely mean we do it much better."