Superannuation

Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:52PM

Speaking at a standing committee this morning, deputy chair Margaret Cole noted that the heatmaps and performance tests have created a more efficient and transparent superannuation system that will ultimately drive more consolidation.

While that might be somewhat counterintuitive to the notion of competition, Cole said it's "squarely appropriate" that some of the entities that are not operating efficiently and delivering good value to members should be consolidating with others that can deliver a better outcome.

"We still have a landscape in super where we have 118 APRA regulated super funds as at 30th June 2022," Cole said.

"A small number of those, or the top 10, have roughly 50% of members and assets."

If you look at it the other way, Cole said, 81 have less than $10 billion each in assets under management, and 55 have less than $2 billion.

Therefore, what you get is a small number that have the large proportion of the market, and a large number who are relatively small.

"We know that size and scale is an important feature of efficiency, performance overall and lower fees, so we're actually very interested in this point, but clearly, no one would want to get to a world in which that market became so shrunken down that there were problems with competition," Cole said.

"In fact, in the last four years, we've had four new entrants: we have licensed a large player, which in the public domain is Vanguard, and over that period, we also have three new funds."

Cole added: "So it is possible to enter this market and to be efficient and a good player in enhancing competition for superannuation members.

"But I think it's also important to say, in the context of these smaller super funds, [it is] very difficult for them to compete in the future."

Through a sustainability lens, Cole noted larger super funds can benefit from scale and produce more efficient and better outcomes for members.

On the other hand, the smaller funds will be less sustainable because they have the challenges of declining net cash flows and member accounts.

Cole said she often discusses this issue with other agencies, particularly with her counterpart at the ACCC.

"At a high level, we've talked about whether what we see at the moment for the direction of travel in the super landscape is of any concern and truthfully, it's very far from a concern and probably for better, more efficient outcomes for members," she said.

"More consolidation would actually be beneficial."

When it comes to cyber and other operational risks for super funds, Cole said resilience and response is only go in one direction, which is up.

"Some of the smaller entities will not, I might suggest, be able to have the systems and controls and cover operational risk in the future, with the same degree of investments as larger entities," she said.

"In putting all these points together and actually in the super landscape, further consolidation would be beneficial across a range of ways it and would drive actually more vibrant competition."

Read more: Margaret ColeACCCAPRAVanguard
