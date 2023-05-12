HCF Life under ASIC surveillance

The regulator has started civil proceedings in the Federal Court against the insurer after alleging it issued three types of insurance policies containing unfair and misleading contract terms.

ASIC said the case involves standard form contracts issued under HCF Life's "Recover" range of insurance products.

The regulator alleged that the pre-existing condition term in the contract could mislead the public and is unfair for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it appears to deny coverage if a customer did not disclose a pre-existing condition and a medical practitioner forms an opinion that symptoms of the condition existed before the customer entered into the contract, even if a diagnosis had not been made, ASIC said.

It further alleged the term suggests that HCF Life can deny coverage even if the customer was not aware of the pre-existing condition.

ASIC reinforced: "s47 of the Insurance Contacts Act prevents insurers from excluding coverage for non-disclosure of a pre-existing condition where the customer was unaware of the condition when taking out the insurance, and a reasonable person "in the circumstances could not be expected to have been aware of the condition."

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court added insurers need to ensure that all terms in their contracts, including important pre-existing condition terms, accurately communicate the rights of customers.

"The inclusion of allegedly unfair and misleading terms can deter customers from making a claim, which is not a good consumer outcome," she explained.

Court explained one of ASIC's "enforcement priorities" is taking action with respect to unfair contract terms, including in insurance products.

"Given the expansion of the unfair contract terms regime in April 2021 to include insurance contracts, ASIC's current focus on enforcement action concerning unfair contract terms should not come as a surprise," she said.

"Rather, it should serve as a reminder to providers of financial services, whose contracts are subject to the regime, that potentially unfair terms should be removed from their standard form consumer contracts."

ASIC is seeking declarations that the term is void as well as injunctions and corrective orders.

"Further, ASIC is seeking a penalty regarding the allegation that HCF Life's contracts are liable to mislead the public," it concluded.

In response to the proceedings, HCF Life confirmed it's been notified that four of its products will be tested in the courts following the introduction of new unfair contract term laws in 2021.

"Prior to this notification HCF Life has been participating in ASIC's investigation into these products in good faith for over 12 months," it explained.

"HCF Life believes these products comply with the new laws and strongly stands by them. It will contest this case to the fullest extent and believes this to be a test case for the wider industry."

The insurer further explained the case relates to the pre-existing condition term.

"Which is commonplace across guaranteed acceptance insurance products to provide the seller some level of protection from people falsely claiming when they have a known medical issue," it added.

With the growing underinsurance challenges in Australia, HCF Life said it feels it is in the best interests of consumers to have direct access to affordable life insurance products such as those in question.

"It is important to note this case relates to HCF Life only," it concluded.