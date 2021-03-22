NEWS
Executive Appointments
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 22 MAR 2021   12:37PM

Equity Trustees' Harvey Kalman will leave the firm after over two decades.

Kalman headed Equity Trustees' corporate trustee business until last September, when he moved to an international role.

His new role was head of business development, fund services and managing director for UK and Europe. Russell Beasley took his old role, as the executive general manager of corporate trustee services.

On Friday, Equity Trustees announced Kalman's departure in an external email.

"After 21 years of service building the corporate trustee services business and broadening to include offshore offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom, Harvey Kalman will be stepping down from his role with us at Australia's leading trustee company, where he leads the overseas arm of the business," Beasley said in the March 19 email.

The change takes effect on July 2.

"Given the long and productive relationship Harvey has had with Equity Trustees in building our successful corporate and fund services business, options are being explored for Harvey to maintain a connection with Equity Trustees," Beasley said.

Beasley will continue to lead the team of fund services specialists based in Melbourne and Sydney, and a growing client base of investment managers, the firm said.

It said it is currently considering arrangements for the overseas offices.

"We warmly thank Harvey for just over two decades of incredible service building a successful Corporate Trustee Services business, including taking the business into the UK and Ireland, and wish him all the best for the future," said Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien.

Equity Trustees reported $48.3 million revenue for the six months ending December 2020, largely in line with the revenue for the same period the previous year. Net profit was $9.8 million, down 14.5% over previous corresponding period.

Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Equity Trustees' Harvey Kalman will leave the firm after over two decades.
