Investment

Green office buildings command 18% premium

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:04PM

Institutional property investors might be able to flip entire office buildings for a profit as effectively as renovation-loving homeowners, so long as they go green.

That is according to new research from Knight Frank, which found office buildings in Sydney and Melbourne with a National Australian Built Environment Rating Scheme (NABERS) energy rating of up to 4.5 stars benefit from an 8% premium on sales price compared to unrated buildings.

Meanwhile, those properties with very high ratings of 5, 5.5 or 6 stars enjoy an 18% premium.

The analysis found that there is a similar green premium for office buildings in capital cities around the world, but Sydney and Melbourne are among the leading markets.

"Tenants are increasingly gravitating toward stock that offers a high degree of energy efficiency, and this is impacting rental performance and allowances for downtime in buildings with vacant space. At the same, investors are taking a forward-looking approach when assessing building value and view strong sustainability credentials as key to minimising risk," Knight Frank chief economist Ben Burston said.

"The importance of energy efficiency and its impact on building values can only be expected to increase as more tenants and investors adopt specific environmental targets. Under-performing assets will come under greater pressure from a reduced pool of potential tenants and buyers, and this is likely to increase the differential in values between high and low performing assets in years to come."

The report found similar increased value in London, where a 13% premium was paid for buildings with very high energy and sustainability ratings.

