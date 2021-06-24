NEWS
Regulatory

Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   11:06AM

The government has passed legislation that will see the establishment of an independent body charged with reviewing the effectiveness of both the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

Under the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority Bill 2021, based off the Hayne Royal Commission recommendations 6.13 and 6.14, the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) will be established.

Recommendation 6.13 is to subject APRA and ASIC to a capability review every four years while 6.14 is to establish a new authority to assess the effectiveness and capability of each regulator.

The FRAA will consist of three independent statutory appointees, to be named by the government shortly.

The FRAA will produce biennial reports on the regulators, which will be tabled in parliament.

The legislation noted: "While both regulators are accountable to the parliament, the Financial Services Royal Commission noted that parliamentary committees, including Senate Estimates, have some limitations in assessing the effectiveness of the regulators (for example, the fields of expertise required to assess the regulators)."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg added that the reports will "complement the existing accountability mechanisms that apply to the regulators".

One of the FRAA's inaugural tasks will be to assist newly appointed ASIC chair Joseph Longo in ensuring the corporate regulator's compliance with the Government's Statement of Expectation.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Andrew Bragg said the FRAA's oversight of the regulators coupled with parliamentary scrutiny is most welcome.

"While the FRAA won't review individual enforcement cases, it will provide systematic scrutiny over regulatory enforcement. For example, we expect the new super laws and Hayne Royal Commission reforms will be strongly enforced," he said.

Read more: FRAAASICAPRAAustralian Prudential Regulation AuthorityHayne Royal CommissionFinancial Regulator Assessment Authority BillJoseph LongoSenator Andrew BraggTreasurer Josh Frydenberg
