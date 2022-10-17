Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Government to boost paid parental leave

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 17 OCT 2022   11:39AM

The federal government plans to extend the Commonwealth paid parental leave scheme to six months come 2026.

Over the weekend, prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government's October 25 Budget will introduce reforms to improve the systems' flexibility and extend the scheme to 26 weeks. The changes are targeted at increasing women's participation in the workforce, with further details of the reforms to be laid out by the women's economic equality taskforce which is chaired by Sam Mostyn.

As it stands, the scheme allows for 18 weeks of government-funded leave to care for a newborn child and an additional two weeks' paid leave for fathers and partners. Under the reforms, two weeks would be added to the scheme every year from 1 July 2024 to 1 July 2026 to a total of 26 weeks shared between both parents.

"By 2026, every family with a new baby will be able to access a total of 6 months paid leave, shared between the two parents," Albanese said.

"And single parents will be able to access all 26 weeks.

"We will give families more leave - and more flexibility, to ensure the system works in a way that's best for them."

It will also maintain the use-it-or-lose it approach, incentivising new parents to take up the scheme.

"Our plan will mean more families take-up this leave, share in that precious time - and share the caring responsibilities more equally. This plan will support dads who want to take time off work to be more involved in those early months," Albanese said.

"It's a modern policy, for modern families. It delivers more choice; it offers greater security - and it rewards aspiration."

He added that the government views 26 weeks' leave as "the foundation, the baseline, a national minimum standard", and that it would like to see more employers offering similar.

