Government introduces company merger overhaul

Australia's merger rules will be reformed in a bid to boost competition and productivity in the economy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and assistant minister for competition, charities, and treasury Andrew Leigh jointly stated that mergers will be approved to proceed within 30 working days, where the regulator decides that they don't raise any competition concerns.

The average period for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to process merger authorisations has been 171 days.

Chalmers and Leigh added that they plan to introduce a single expert decision-making process for all mergers to bring more "certainty, consistency, and transparency."

Mergers that cross certain monetary and market share thresholds (to be determined through consultation) will be required by law to be notified to and determined by the ACCC. This measure seeks to ensure that the acquisitions most likely to impact consumers are subject to sufficient scrutiny.

The law will specify the factors that the ACCC must consider for merger applications, helping the regulator to better differentiate between acquisitions that are harmless and those that would entrench market power.

The reforms also intend to simplify the process of merger approval by consolidating the three current pathways. This will eliminate duplication and standardise uniform notification requirements for all mergers.

"We will simplify and speed up the process for mergers that are in the national interest and give the regulator stronger powers to identify and scrutinise transactions that pose a risk to competition, consumers, and the economy," Chalmers and Leigh said.

Additionally, a public register of all mergers and acquisitions will be established to encourage transparency, accountability, and competition.

"The reforms we've announced today build on substantial consultation with industry and have benefitted from the advice of the Competition Taskforce expert advisory panel made up of David Gonski, Kerry Schott, John Asker, Sharon Henrick, John Fingleton, Danielle Wood and Rod Sims," Chalmers and Leigh said.

"We want mergers to drive improvements in productivity, to put downward pressure on prices and to deliver more choice for Australians under the pump with the cost of living. These changes will deliver greater benefits to the economy and to consumers and provide certainty to businesses."

Subject to the passage of legislation, the reforms will commence on 1 January 2026.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb welcomed the announcement, saying the move will benefit Australian consumers and businesses of all sizes, as well as the wider economy.

"Higher prices, less choice and less innovation can result from weakened competition. Stronger merger laws are critical to ensure anti-competitive mergers do not proceed. These proposed changes are significant and will reinforce public confidence in Australia's competition laws," Cass-Gottlieb said.

The Business Council of Australia (BCA) praised the proposed reforms to company mergers as it strikes a balance between economic and regulatory needs. However, the BCA said close consultation will be required to ensure businesses aren't burdened with unintended consequences.

"There is still a lot of detail that is to be determined and further consultation will be required with business on many important elements of this package," BCA chief executive Bran Black said.