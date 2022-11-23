Goldman Sachs charged over ESG failures

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is paying US$4 million to settle charges brought by the US regulator over failures involving ESG research used to select investments. It comes as the US government reverses limitations placed on some pension funds in relation to ESG investing by the Trump Administration.

In conduct stretching from April 2017 to February 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Goldman Sachs had several failures in relation to two mutual funds and one separately managed account within the Fundamental Equity group. These were the Goldman Sachs ESG Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund and a US Equity ESG separately managed account strategy.

The SEC claimed that between April 2017 and June 2018, the firm had no written policies and procedures for ESG research for one of the products and, once the written policies and procedures did exist, it failed to follow them consistently through to February 2020.

According to the regulator, Goldman Sachs' staff were required to complete a questionnaire for every company it planned to invest in prior to selection, however personnel completed many of the questionnaires after having already selected the securities for inclusion. In doing so they also relied on previous ESG research, "which was often conducted in a different manner than what was required in its policies and procedures."

Goldman Sachs also shared the policies and procedures it failed to follow with intermediaries and the funds' board of trustees, the SEC said.

Goldman Sachs did not admit or deny the conduct but agreed to a cease-and-desist order, a censure, and a US$4 million fine.

"In response to investor demand, advisers like Goldman Sachs Asset Management are increasingly branding and marketing their funds and strategies as 'ESG,'" deputy director of the SEC Division of Enforcement and head of the Climate and ESG Task Force Sanjay Wadhwa said.

"When they do, they must establish reasonable policies and procedures governing how the ESG factors will be evaluated as part of the investment process, and then follow those policies and procedures, to avoid providing investors with information about these products that differs from their practices."

The SEC added that the action reinforces the need for firms to develop and adhere to policies and procedures over their investment processes, including ESG research, to ensure investors receive the advisory services they would expect to receive from an ESG investment.

In response, Goldman Sachs Asset Management said it is pleased to have resolved the matter.

"These historical matters did not materially impact the investments' satisfaction of the ESG criteria contained in those policies and procedures," it said.

"Goldman Sachs Asset Management is committed to its pursuit of best practices across its portfolios for sustainable, long-term value creation that helps its clients meet their investing needs."

News of the settlement came just hours after the US Department of Labor allowed US-based retirement plans to consider climate change and other ESG factors in their investment processes.

The new rule clarifies the ways in which ESG and climate change can be integrated into investment decisions like asset allocation and proxy voting by so-called ERISA funds, which are private workplace-based pension plans.

The new rule change clarifies that a fiduciary's "duty of prudence must be based on factors that the fiduciary reasonably determines are relevant to a risk and return analysis and that such factors may include the economic effects of climate change and other ESG considerations," according to the DOL.

This announcement from the DOL reversed two rules issued in 2020 under the Trump administration that constrained plan fiduciaries by warning them against integrating ESG and climate change factors on the grounds that they would not meet fiduciary obligation to make best investment decisions for participants.

"Today's rule clarifies that retirement plan fiduciaries can take into account the potential financial benefits of investing in companies committed to positive environmental, social and governance actions as they help plan participants make the most of their retirement benefits," Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said.

"Removing the prior administration's restrictions on plan fiduciaries will help America's workers and their families as they save for a secure retirement."

The new rule follows a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden, which directs the federal government to "identify and assess policies to protect the life savings and pensions of America's workers and families from the threats of climate-related financial risk."

"The rule announced today will make workers' retirement savings and pensions more resilient by removing needless barriers, and ending the chilling effect created by the prior administration on considering environmental, social and governance factors in investments," assistant secretary for Employee Benefits Security Lisa. Gomez said.

"Climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors can be useful for plan investors as they make decisions about how to best grow and protect the retirement savings of America's workers."

The rule will be effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

The DOL rule change does not apply to public pension plans, because their governance falls outside of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

Some US states led by GOP politicians have rallied behind the anti-ESG/anti-woke capitalism movement by constraining the investment processes of the public pension funds that they govern.

In October, the state of Missouri pulled approximately US$500 million from BlackRock, with Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announcing that the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System (MOSERS) has sold all public equities managed by BlackRock.

In June, the MOSERS board of trustees directed staff to require BlackRock to abstain from voting proxies on behalf of the plan, "due to concerns with their public statements and record of prioritising ESG initiatives over shareholder return."

In August, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the US$253.1 billion State Board of Administration (SBA) have banned ESG from considerations of the state's fund management practices.

DeSantis and the two other trustees of the SBA, state chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody, directed their fund managers to invest "without considering the ideological agenda of the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) agenda."