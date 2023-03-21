Giving hope: Recent regulatory wins

Recent developments in Australia have brought some positive changes for advancing women's rights and gender equality.

In recent time, the government has taken concrete steps towards creating a more equitable society, implementing initiatives aimed at addressing the gender pay gap, enhancing access to paid parental leave and childcare, and affordable housing.

The introduction of the Workplace Gender Equality Amendment (Closing the Gender Pay Gap) Bill 2023 requires employers with 100 or more workers to publicly disclose gender pay gap data. This bill has six gender equality indicators against which relevant employers must report, including equal remuneration between women and men, flexible work arrangements, and sex-based harassment and discrimination.

Under the Act, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has the power to publicly name employers who fail to comply with the bill's provisions, on its website, or in the media. WGEA said the bill enhances transparency, accountability, and drives progress on gender equality in Australian workplaces.

The Australian Greens commented that the bill will help shine a light on pay inequality and inaction on equality measures. The additional transparency will encourage employers to take meaningful action and allow employees to see where they're being short-changed, it added.

As part of its first Federal Budget, the government also pledged $531.6 million over four years to expand the paid parental leave scheme, allowing families to access up to 26 weeks paid leave by 2026. The reform includes reserved "use it or lose it" weeks for each parent, increased flexibility, and the ability for both parents to receive the payment at the same time as any employer-funded parental leave.

"Prior to the arrival of their first child, women are the primary income earners in around 25% of Australian couples," Budget documents said.

"Increasing flexibility in how parents share their weeks of paid parental leave supports families to make decisions around the division of paid and unpaid care within their household."

Paid parental leave is a significant tool to promote gender equality and reduce the gender pay gap, which is largely due to the unequal distribution of unpaid care work. These changes will support a more balanced approach to paid and unpaid work, and incentivise fathers, and partners to take parental leave, the Budget documents added.

Regarding childcare, the government is investing $4.7 billion over four years to make early childhood education more affordable for around 1.26 million families.

Childcare subsidy rates will increase from 85% to 90% for families earning less than $80,000, tapering down one percentage point for every additional $5000 in income until it reaches zero for families earning $530,000.

To further improve affordability, the ACCC will conduct an inquiry into the drivers of prices, which will complement a review into the productivity of the sector.

To address affordable housing, the government announced a new national Housing Accord, backed by superannuation funds, to build one million new affordable homes over the next five years starting from 2024. The government will provide an initial $350 million for the Accord and an additional 10,000 affordable homes, with state and territory governments contributing up to 10,000 homes as well.

The Housing Australia Future Fund, worth $10 billion, will provide 20,000 new social housing dwellings, 4000 of which will be allocated to women and children impacted by family violence and older women at risk of homelessness. A further 10,000 dwellings will be provided for frontline workers.

The government is also expanding access to the downsizer scheme for those aged 55 to 59. Expanding access to the downsizer scheme for those aged 55 to 59 could help older women downsize their homes and potentially boost their superannuation savings.

The initiative has been welcomed by industry funds, including CareSuper and Rest, as well as the construction sector.

Meanwhile, to improve pay and promote prosperity for women in low-paid sectors, the government is introducing a statutory equal remuneration principle that reduces barriers to pay equity claims.

In the not-for-profit sector, last July, the Office for Women released a new resource, Guide to prevention and action on financial abuse within the financial services sector, aimed at helping the financial services sector prevent and address financial abuse of women.

The guide was developed in consultation with women who've experienced financial abuse and provides checklists and principles for organisations to prevent and mitigate harm caused by financial abuse. It also suggests that a great focus on prevention can help minimise the harm caused and proposes making products more accessible to women at risk of experiencing financial abuse.

This was funded under the Fourth Action Plan of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-22; a national strategy developed by the government to address the issue of domestic and family violence in Australia.

Finally, Western Australia has enacted much-needed reform by allowing de facto couples to split their superannuation assets in case of a relationship breakdown, bringing the state in line with the rest of Australia.

Previously, only married couples in Western Australia were able to split their super assets, leaving de facto partners at a disadvantage. This reform will benefit the more than 200,000 de facto couples in Western Australia, many of whom are women who may have been disproportionately affected by the previous arrangements.

With this change, de facto partners will be able to split what is often their largest asset, promoting a fair division of property and addressing the gender imbalance in the superannuation system.