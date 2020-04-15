NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
GAM cuts jobs, reviews pay
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 APR 2020   12:23PM

GAM Investments has announced it is accelerating its efficiency program, confirming it has completed a round of voluntary redundancies while another is ongoing. It is also reviewing remuneration arrangements across the group.

Earlier this year GAM announced it would look to save about $123 million (CHF63 million) by 2022. Now, as a result of COVID-19, GAM will look to cut about $105 million (CHF65 million) in 2020 alone.

The investment manager is accelerating its efforts as its assets under management fell from $214 billion (CHF132 billion) at the end of 2019 to $181 billion (CHF112 billion) at March end.

GAM said it completed a voluntary redundancy programme in March, while another targeted redundancy programme is ongoing. The manager said it expects its headcount to drop to 680 FTEs at end of 2020, compared to 817 FTEs at 2019 end.

GAM is also reviewing fixed compensation levels across to group, particularly for those in senior, non-investment roles.

"These measures are intended to manage costs while ensuring that the impact of our continuing targeted compulsory redundancy programme is minimised during the difficult COVID-19 environment," GAM said.

The manager will also continue to align bonuses to company performance and investment teams will continue to benefit from existing contractual compensation arrangements, GAM said.

GAM said it maintains appropriate liquidity in all its funds to meet client redemptions.

"Making GAM fit for the future is a clear strategic goal and in view of the current industry headwinds we are accelerating our plans in order to bring forwards some of our longer term efficiency targets," GAM chief executive Pete Sanderson said.

"We remain committed to the breadth of our distinctive investment management capabilities, our strong client service proposition and our PLF platform, which we believe are particularly well positioned to help clients actively navigate these uncertain times."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

