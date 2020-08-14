NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Future Super ramps up direct equities
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:30PM

Ethical superannuation fund Future Super has increased its exposure to direct equities while staying true to its investment strategy.

The fund has traditionally had almost all of its Australian equities exposure through the BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF and all of its global equities exposure through the BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF.

It also has much of its bond exposure through the BetaShares Sustainability Leaders Diversified Bond ETF.

"Future Super has always held direct equities in combination with ETFs, managed funds, bonds and direct private investments. In the last few weeks, following a review of our member demographics and risk appetite, the Future Super team has taken the opportunity to add to our direct equities portfolio," Future Super co-founder Simon Sheikh said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Future Super has traditionally used ETFs to gain low cost, highly liquid and well managed exposure to a range of assets classes. The core of Future Super's equity portfolio remains in ETFs however as Future Super grows and as the demographics of the fund change, we are adding an increasing number of trading strategies to ensure we continue to deliver portfolios that are aligned with our members' needs".

Over the last few weeks the fund has built an Australian equities trading strategy that it says will give members more exposure to growth companies. Future Super says a greater exposure to growth will be more appropriate for its members, who are predominantly younger.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Future Super is experiencing record growth with almost $60 million in rollovers in July alone. Throughout the COVID period we have been lucky enough to continue to experience strong net inflows and this has allowed us to make a range of tactical asset allocation decisions in a tax advantageous manner," Sheikh said.

Read more: Future SuperBetaShares Australian Sustainability LeadersBetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETFBetaShares Sustainability Leaders Diversified BondKirstin Hunter
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Super hires governance lead
MySuper returns negative
Christian Super appoints new chief investment officer
Bond investor sues Australian government
ERS payments reach $15bn
Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super
No slowing ERS applications
Asgard, Future Super shamed on ERS
Super fund pays it forward
Superannuation fund appoints co-founder
Editor's Choice
Schroders appoints head of private debt
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Schroders has hired from RBC to appoint a head of private debt for Australia, as it builds out a private assets offering for local investors.
iProsperity accused of being a Ponzi scheme
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
The administrator appointed to embattled investment group iProsperity, Cor Cordis, has released a damning creditors' report which includes accusations of Ponzi scheme style payments.
SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
National Australia Bank has reported a 7% fall in cash earnings to $1.55 billion for the third quarter, as the bank confirms it is still "actively exploring" options for the sale of its wealth management business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something r7BHEJTy