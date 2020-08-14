Future Super ramps up direct equities

Ethical superannuation fund Future Super has increased its exposure to direct equities while staying true to its investment strategy.

The fund has traditionally had almost all of its Australian equities exposure through the BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF and all of its global equities exposure through the BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF.

It also has much of its bond exposure through the BetaShares Sustainability Leaders Diversified Bond ETF.

"Future Super has always held direct equities in combination with ETFs, managed funds, bonds and direct private investments. In the last few weeks, following a review of our member demographics and risk appetite, the Future Super team has taken the opportunity to add to our direct equities portfolio," Future Super co-founder Simon Sheikh said.

"Future Super has traditionally used ETFs to gain low cost, highly liquid and well managed exposure to a range of assets classes. The core of Future Super's equity portfolio remains in ETFs however as Future Super grows and as the demographics of the fund change, we are adding an increasing number of trading strategies to ensure we continue to deliver portfolios that are aligned with our members' needs".

Over the last few weeks the fund has built an Australian equities trading strategy that it says will give members more exposure to growth companies. Future Super says a greater exposure to growth will be more appropriate for its members, who are predominantly younger.

"Future Super is experiencing record growth with almost $60 million in rollovers in July alone. Throughout the COVID period we have been lucky enough to continue to experience strong net inflows and this has allowed us to make a range of tactical asset allocation decisions in a tax advantageous manner," Sheikh said.