Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Future Super accused of greenwashing via Facebook post

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAY 2023   8:50AM

Future Super has been handed an infringement notice by ASIC over a Facebook post that implied all its funds under management had been invested in fossil fuels prior to transitioning to Future Super.

The $13,320 infringement notice follows ASIC raising concerns over the post which stated: "Naysayers don't join together to move nearly $400 million out of fossil fuels." At the time, Future Super only had about $400 million in funds under management. It now has about $1.5 billion.

ASIC said Future Super had no basis on which to represent that the entirety of its funds had been invested in fossil fuels prior to being rolled into the fund. The notice states that Future Super overstated the positive environmental impact of the fund.

The post was created on 29 May 2019 and remained on the page until October 2022.

"The post on the Future Super Fund Facebook page overstated the positive environmental impact of the fund and we were concerned it may be misleading to investors and potential investors," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"This action should send a message to the financial services industry that ASIC is continuing to focus on greenwashing broadly, in statements to the market, disclosure documents, marketing material and on social media. Industry using social media to promote green claims are not immune from ASIC action.

"We expect the industry to be able to stand by their sustainability statements and back these up with evidence."

Future Super paid the notice on April 27. This brings the total amount in infringement notices over greenwashing issued to $150,000.

Read more: Future SuperASICSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Finfluencer receives jail sentence
High Court rejects Mayfair 101 plea
Issuers must lift DDO game: ASIC
Ord Minnett cops $888k fine over buyback
Adopt QAR recommendations now: Levy
Skynet fraudster terminated by ASIC
ASIC updates breach reporting guidelines
Ascent Investment ordered into liquidation
CVC sells 20% stake in Eildon
TAL, AIA dominate group life market

Editor's Choice

More misfortune for Magellan

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:56PM
Once again, Magellan Financial Group has experienced a drop in its total funds under management (FUM), falling a further $0.5 billion.

Kilter Rural launches $500m agriculture fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:51PM
The Kilter Agriculture Fund is set to launch this month, providing investors access to institutional quality farmland aggregation in the New South Wales Riverina.

HESTA revamps insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
HESTA has renewed its mandate with AIA Australia and, in doing so, made a raft of changes to its insurance offering.

Finfluencer receives jail sentence

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
A finfluencer who used social media to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks was handed jail time and a $40,000 fine.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.