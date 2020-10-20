Further board changes at Clime

Clime Investment Management has announced a board resignation and two new appointments after welcoming a new chair earlier this month.

Allyn Chant has resigned from the board as non-executive director, with Peter Beaumont and Brett Spork appointed as non-executive directors.

Chant served on the Clime board for over six years. The board said it has benefitted from his industry knowledge and experience.

"The board would like to take the opportunity to thank Mr Chant for his services and commitment to the company," it said.

"The board welcomes the appointments of Mr Beaumont and Mr Spork as non-executive directors of the company."

Beaumont is currently the chief commercial officer at Wisr and a director of related companies.

His previous roles include managing director of commodities at Bank of America Merril Lynch, executive director at ABN AMRO Australia as well as positions with UBS and Citibank.

"Mr Beaumont has extensive experience in financial markets, public-private partnerships and consumer fintech lending," the board said.

Spork is currently a director of Clime Capital, PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and PM Asian Opportunities.

Spork's previous roles include chief executive of B.T.I.G, chief executive of E*TRADE Australia and executive director at Macquarie Bank.

"Mr Spork has extensive experience in the funds management, banking and financial services sectors," the board said.

At the start of the month the Clime board announced its chair of over five years Donald McLay had resigned.

Neil Schafer was appointed to the role after having served on the board for over 10 years.